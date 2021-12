BAY CITY, MI - The City of Bay City dipped into its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to create an emergency program to help out the city’s small businesses. The commission approved a resolution 8-0 on Monday, Dec. 20 to put aside $300,000 out of Bay City’s total $31,076,578 ARPA funding pool to create a grant program that will distribute funding to small businesses that are combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

