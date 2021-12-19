Boosters hit record as NHS hails Super Saturday for England’s vaccine programme

Booster jabs given in England have hit a record high, with more than 830,000 administered on Saturday.

A record 906,656 vaccine doses were given in total, including first and second jabs, NHS England said.

Of those, 830,403 were booster jabs.

A rate of around one million a day is needed if every adult is to be offered a booster jab by the end of the year.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid hailed Saturday’s record.

He tweeted: “A record 906,656 jabs were delivered in England yesterday – including over 830,000 boosters.

“Fantastic to see so many coming forward to #GetBoostedNow, securing vital protection for themselves and their loved ones.”

Dr Emily Lawson, head of the NHS vaccination programme, urged people to keep up the enthusiasm and get their jabs.

She said: “With the highest ever number of boosters and vaccines recorded on Super Saturday, and the NHS Covid vaccination programme delivering a string of records already this week, millions more people are getting their protection from the virus.

“I want to say a huge thank you to NHS staff and volunteers who are working flat out to vaccinate people in the run-up to Christmas, and it’s great to see that their efforts have been matched by the public’s willingness to get protected.

“From large centres to small community pharmacies, the whole country is pulling together to get everyone jabbed.

“And with Omicron spreading quickly it’s vital we keep that enthusiasm going – and as long as people continue to come forward, the NHS will be there to get them vaccinated – so the NHS message is clear, book your booster today to guarantee your vital and lifesaving jab.”

