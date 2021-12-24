Potential showers for Christmas Day into next workweek

Showers throughout the weekend and into next week are expected with temps ranging from very cold to mild.

FRIDAY: Not as cold, becoming sunny by midday. Highs rebound to 46.

TOMORROW NIGHT: Clouds return after sundown; rain arrives after midnight. Lows around 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Two rounds of showers likely - first round ends mid-morning; second round arrives by sundown and departs by sunrise Sunday. Even milder with highs near 51. Lows near 40.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy behind the storm. Highs near 51. Lows near 32.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy. A scattered shower is possible. Highs near 43. Lows near 35.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. An isolated shower can't be ruled out. Highs near 46. Lows near 36.

WED - THU: Potential for some steady rain, mainly Wednesday. Milder with in the upper-40s to near 50.