Carolina Panthers provide final update on wide receiver DJ Moore

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore has been dealing with a hamstring injury as of late. Moore suffered the injury during the Panthers’ Week 14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided a promising update on Moore’s status for Carolina’s Week 15 game against the Buffalo Bills.

“Panthers WR DJ Moore (hamstring), listed as questionable and limited all week, is expected to play today vs. the Bills, source said,” Rapoport tweeted early Sunday morning.

As Rapoport mentioned, Moore was limited during practice throughout the week. Keeping Moore in the lineup is huge for the Panthers. He is the team’s leading receiver by a significant margin. On the season, Moore has 72 receptions on 122 targets for 938 yards and four touchdowns. The Panthers’ next leading receiver is Robby Anderson, who has 36 receptions for 372 yards and four touchdowns. Excluding Moore and Anderson, only one Panthers wide receiver has more than 200 receiving yards: Brandon Zylstra.

Moore has remained a steady part of the Panthers’ offensive attack despite extremely inconsistent play from Carolina’s quarterbacks. He began the year on a high note, hauling in 30 receptions for 398 yards and three touchdowns. As Carolina’s quarterback play went downhill after the first few weeks, Moore’s production dipped a little bit for the Panthers. But he has ten targets and at least 80 yards in consecutive games.

The former Maryland receiver is close to the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the third consecutive season. Entering Sunday’s game, Moore has 280 receptions for 4,094 yards and 14 touchdowns. Carolina selected Moore with the 24th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Final Panthers injury report vs. Bills

In addition to Moore, there are a few other names on the Panthers’ final injury report against the Buffalo Bills. Offensive guards Michael Jordan (hamstring) and John Miller (ankle) are both questionable for Sunday’s game. Miller was a full participant in practice this week, while Jordan was limited.

Defensive back AJ Bouye (foot) has already been ruled out.

The Panthers currently sit at 5-8 and at the bottom of the NFC South. They trail the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, both of which are 6-7, behind the 10-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.