Although college can be expensive, there are many ways to take action to help with the cost. One way is to apply for scholarships. At the Lenawee Community Foundation, we are so lucky to have many kind and giving donors. Every year, hundreds of our Lenawee students are able to attend college thanks to the generosity of individuals, companies and organizations willing to help fund their education and make a tangible difference in their life while expanding access to higher education. Many of our scholarships honor and remember loved ones.

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO