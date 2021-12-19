ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b08WN_0dQzqPUm00

This is it, bargain hunters. We’re in the home stretch now. Christmas 2021 is this week and some of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will soon come to an end. Lucky for you, we’re here to highlight all the best deals before they disappear.

The stars of the show today — apart from AirPods 3 at the all-time low price of $139.99 — are two deals that’ll only cost you $1. That’s right, you can snag the $25 Amazon Smart Plug and the $40 Echo Dot each for just $0.99 today! Not everyone is eligible though, so check out all the details down below.

You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here . You’ll find awesomeone-day deals on Panera Bread gift cards (spend $40, get $50), air purifiers and humidifiers , preschool toys , and so much more.

Or, if you just want to check out some of the very best offers on the site right now, our 10 favorites are down below.

Check out all of today’s top deals down below.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PozU1_0dQzqPUm00

Apple Gift Card Promotion: Buy a $100 Gift Card with Promo Code APPLEDIGITAL, Get a $10 Credit!

Price: Buy $100, Get $10 FREE
Coupon Code: APPLEDIGITAL
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG0Gx_0dQzqPUm00

New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation)

Price: $139.99
You Save: $39.01 (22%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrSpN_0dQzqPUm00

myQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control – Wireless Garage Hub and Sensor with Wifi & Bluetooth – S…

Price: $19.98
You Save: $10.00 (33%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JN0ES_0dQzqPUm00

Breatheze KN95 Face Mask Made in USA Disposable Masks Breathable Face Mask Kn95 Mask White Face…

Price: $12.99
You Save: $2.00 (13%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23fVs7_0dQzqPUm00

Wyze Cam Spotlight, Wyze Cam v3 Security Camera with Spotlight Kit, 1080p HD Security Camera wi…

Price: $49.96
You Save: $3.00 (6%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HbY1z_0dQzqPUm00

Philips Sonicare DailyClean 1100 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush, White, HX3411/04

Price: $19.95
You Save: $5.00 (20%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4gej_0dQzqPUm00

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works…

Price: $177.00
You Save: $122.99 (41%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G9bKA_0dQzqPUm00

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok…

Price: $24.00
You Save: $15.99 (40%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S2xf0_0dQzqPUm00

Amazon Smart Plug, Works with Alexa – A Certified for Humans Device

Price: $0.99
You Save: $24.00 (96%)
Coupon Code: PLUG
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XK4I6_0dQzqPUm00

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $7.99 with Auto-renewal…

Price: $8.98
Buy Now

The post 10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

If you bought this at Walmart, there’s an insane recall you need to see

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: Last chance to get 100+ crazy Amazon Black Friday deals If you were planning on doing any construction work involving using nailers, you might want to think twice before proceeding. That’s because specific models of Hart nailers available exclusively at Walmart pose a severe risk of injury. It’s not necessarily the person handling the device who risks harming themselves. The Hart 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers subject to recall have a component problem that can cause malfunctions, triggering the accidental discharge of nails. In other words, the nail guns in this recall can randomly shoot nails on their own,...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
laptopmag.com

Wow! Samsung Chromebook 4 is only $79 in all time low Black Friday laptop deal

Black Friday deals are bashing me over the head with laptops in a pillow case and the only way to save me is to check out this epic Samsung Chromebook 4 for just under $100. Right now, you can gobble up the Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurbished) for just $79 at Walmart, which is the cheapest laptop deal we've seen all year.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Dot#Amazon Music#Smart Home#Panera Bread#Myq#Honeywell N95#Apple Gift Card#Appledigital#Roku Express#Roomba
HuffingtonPost

54 Gifts That’ll Have Everyone Asking, 'Where Did You Find That?'

If you’re running out of time to think of an impactful gift, this list is here to save you. Stock and shipping times can vary depending on where you live, which product you purchase, and more. So order earlier than you think you need to and be sure to double-check the retailers’ websites for shipping information to ensure that your gift will arrive in time for when you need it.
SHOPPING
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
Digital Trends

This is the only cheap tablet worth buying on Black Friday 2021

If you’re after a cheap tablet, then you need look no further than this Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Black Friday deal. Samsung is the king of Android phones and so it’s no surprise that this tech giant also rules the Android tablet roost, and this is one of the best Black Friday deals as well as one of our favorite Black Friday tablet deals for anybody who wants something different (and considerably cheaper) than an iPad. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is already a value at its normal $160 price, but you can grab it from Samsung now for $120 or even as little as $20 with a trade-in.
ELECTRONICS
Westport News

Playstation 5 will be in stock at Walmart at 9 a.m. PST

The absurdly-difficult-to-purchase Playstation 5, released over a year ago at this point, will be in stock at Walmart on Dec. 8 at 9 a.m. PST (12 p.m. EST) for Walmart+ members. There will likely (if only technically) be a sale for non-members after that, but in the past, the console has sold out well before this happens.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

BGR.com

282K+
Followers
6K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy