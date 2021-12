At least 40 extra-judicial killings were conducted by the Myanmar military in July this year, according to a report.The killings allegedly took place in central Myanmar’s Kani Township in four separate incidents in the span of less than a month, the BBC reported on Monday following an investigation with Myanmar Witness, a UK-based NGO. Eyewitnesses said the military rounded up villagers before separating the men and killing them. The men were allegedly tortured before they were killed and their mutilated bodies were buried in shallow graves.General Zaw Min Tun, Myanmar’s deputy minister for information and a military spokesperson, did...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO