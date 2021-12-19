ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers star cornerback returning Sunday against Titans

By Stephen Samra about 6 hours
 2 days ago
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

As the Steelers prepare for a game with huge playoff implications, they’re getting some reinforcements. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, cornerback Joe Haden will make his return to the field Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

“Steelers CB Joe Haden, who has been out about a month with a foot injury, is expected to make his return today, source said,” tweeted Rapoport. “He practiced fully on Friday.”

The former Florida star injured his foot against the Detroit Lions, a game Pittsburgh would go on to tie. Since then, his presence has been missed immensely — the Steelers passing defense not playing up to par.

Joe Haden is one of the leaders of the talented defense boasted by the Steelers. With so much at stake on Sunday, expect Pittsburgh to come out on all cylinders with Haden back in the fold.

Titans at Steelers: Injury report from Friday

As the Steelers get ready for this critical showdown on Sunday, these are the list listed injured players, their practice status, and their status for the game as of Friday.

Full practice:

  • Joe Haden (foot)
  • Robert Spillane (knee)
  • TJ Watt (groin)
  • Carlos Davis (knee)
  • Zach Banner (knee)
  • Ben Roethlisberger (pectoral/ right shoulder)
  • Alex Highsmith (quad)

Limited practice:

  • Kevin Rader (hip)

Did not practice:

  • Montravius Adams (illness)
  • Isaiah Buggs (ankle)
  • Buddy Johnson (foot)

Game status:

  • Joe Haden – Active
  • Kevin Rader – Questionable
  • Isaiah Buggs – Out
  • Buddy Johnson – Out

Everybody else listed on the injury report is expected to play come Sunday, Except for defensive end Montravius Adams. Adams was placed on the injured reserve /COVID-19 list on Wednesday. And with him being placed on the list so late into the week, it is highly unlikely that he will play against the Tennessee Titans.

On Thursday, the Steelers also put OL B.J. Finney on IR after he suffered a back injury against the Ravens two weeks ago. Also, Offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer returned to practice on Wednesday but is still on the IR list. The team has 21 days to activate him as he continues his return from a pectoral injury.

Pittsburgh DT on COVID-19 list

On Wednesday, the Steelers announced defensive tackle Montravius Adams has been placed on the COVID-19 list, meaning his status moving forward is uncertain based on his vaccination status and NFL protocols.

Adams signed with Pittsburgh on Nov. 30 off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. He has been a solid addition to the defensive line, recording four tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass deflection, and a quarterback pressure in just two games suiting up for the Steelers.

The Steelers need all the help they can get when it comes to stopping the run, so this is a significant blow.

Despite a talented roster, Pittsburgh has one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL, and that has been very apparent over recent weeks. Pittsburgh is allowing 139.5 rushing yards per game, which is only better than the Houston Texans (144.2) and Los Angeles Chargers (141.2).

On3.com

On3.com

