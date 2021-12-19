Steelers' Joe Haden: Should suit up Sunday

Ben Roethlisberger is hanging up his cleats after the 2021 NFL season. Replacing him won’t be easy, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have to move on — here’s how. The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to move on from Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 NFL season. Big Ben hasn’t made it official, but according to Adam Schefter, the NFL vet is hanging up his cleats after 17 seasons. The former Miami of Ohio signal-caller is one of the most decorated players in Steelers history. He’s made six Pro Bowls and helped the team to win over 160 games while also capturing Championships for two different coaches.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO