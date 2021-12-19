ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Joe Haden: Should suit up Sunday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Haden (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, is expected...

www.cbssports.com

Pats Pulpit

NFL playoff picture: Steelers have become one of the Patriots’ biggest allies in the AFC

Despite their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night, the New England Patriots still control their fate as far as the AFC East title is concerned. Currently at 9-5 and one game ahead of the Buffalo Bills, winning the last three games — including a rematch with Buffalo in Week 16 — would secure the division crown for New England.
NFL
FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
NFL
steelersnow.com

NFL Rules Analyst Says Titans Should Have Been Flagged for Late Hit on Ben Roethlisberger

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been hit a lot this season, but even he doesn’t usually get hit on running plays. That’s what happened in the second quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, when Roethlisberger was hit hard by Titans nose tackle Naquan Jones after handing the ball to Najee Harris.
NFL
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers 5 best options to replace Ben Roethlisberger

Ben Roethlisberger is hanging up his cleats after the 2021 NFL season. Replacing him won’t be easy, but the Pittsburgh Steelers have to move on — here’s how. The Pittsburgh Steelers may have to move on from Ben Roethlisberger after the 2021 NFL season. Big Ben hasn’t made it official, but according to Adam Schefter, the NFL vet is hanging up his cleats after 17 seasons. The former Miami of Ohio signal-caller is one of the most decorated players in Steelers history. He’s made six Pro Bowls and helped the team to win over 160 games while also capturing Championships for two different coaches.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after 19-13 Week 15 loss to Steelers

The Tennessee Titans coughed up their Week 15 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the strength of four turnovers, all of which were turned into points. However, some questionable calls on one drive were also to blame for the loss, as those three flags directly helped Pittsburgh score its only touchdown of the game.
NFL
Awesome 92.3

Chiefs Steelers Game at Arrowhead On Sunday Could Be Postponed

COVID-19 continues to impact the Kansas City Chiefs going into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Arrowhead Stadium and could postpone the game. NFL.com is reporting the Kansas City Chiefs placed receiver Tyreek Hill and six other players on the reserve / COVID-19 list today. The other players put...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Haden keeps Steelers in playoff hunt with clutch fourth-down tackle

The Pittsburgh Steelers were dangerously close to tumbling below .500 and falling behind in the tight race for an AFC wild-card berth. But the Steelers pulled off a come-from-behind win over the Tennessee Titans thanks to three fourth-quarter field goals and one huge defensive stand. The Steelers trailed 13-3 at...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Joe Haden active in Steelers secondary for first time since Week 10

After being listed as questionable following Friday’s practice, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden will return Sunday afternoon against the Titans at Heinz Field. Haden missed the past four weeks since leaving the Lions game early with a foot injury. That should be a big boost for a secondary that had...
NFL
steelersnow.com

Joe Haden’s Fingerprints Everywhere in Steelers’ Win Over Titans

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers zapped the Titans in an impressive defensive display as they defeated Tennessee 19-13. With four turnovers overall, the Steelers felt like they suffocated most opportunities for the Titans to ever get going, especially in the second half. Simply put, a key catalyst to that effort was the return of veteran cornerback Joe Haden.
NFL
iheart.com

Steelers Players Troll Titans After Logo Stomp, Loss

Several Tennessee Titans players likely regret their decision to stomp on the Pittsburgh Steelers' logo ahead of Sunday's (December 19) game at Heinz Field. The Titans blew a 13-3 first half lead during a 19-13 loss, their fourth consecutive against the Steelers dating back to 2014. Numerous fans were made...
NFL
CBS Sports

Ben Roethlisberger makes friendly bowl wager with Steelers legend 'Mean' Joe Greene

Two Pittsburgh Steelers legends will be dialed into Thursday's bowl game between North Texans and Miami (Ohio). Joe Greene, widely regarded as the greatest player in Steelers history, starred at North Texas before embarking on a Hall of Fame career in Pittsburgh. Ben Roethlisberger led the Redhawks to a Mid-American Conference title in 2003 before winning two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh's quarterback.
NFL

