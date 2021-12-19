ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAWS Dog Of The Week: Oatmeal

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – It’s time to meet our PAWS Dog of the Week, Oatmeal.

This is an adorable 4-month-old Shepard Hound mix who came to PAWS Chicago from a shelter partner in Arkansas.

He is a very sweet puppy who loves to play and romp. Then he’ll cuddle up in your lap for a nice little snooze.

Oatmeal is a fast learner and would do great in a puppy training class with his new family. He’s excellent with people and other dogs.

Oatmeal will be available for adoption Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. at the North Shore New Friend Adoption event located at the PAWS Chicago Felner North Shore adoption center located at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. It’s an opportunity to meet many adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens waiting to find their home.

Visit PAWSChicago.org to meet all of the adoptable animals.

