Public hearing held on bill requiring regular reporting of GovGuam personnel actions

By Pacific News Center
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA public hearing was held Friday on Senator Telo Taitague’s Bill 221-36 (LS), which requires government agencies to regularly report to the legislature and the Office of Public Accountability on agency hiring practices, attrition, and migration of employees. Under the bill, all terminations, promotions, demotions, temporary details, transfers,...

