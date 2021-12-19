Public hearing held on bill requiring regular reporting of GovGuam personnel actions

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Town Board of the Town of Southeast shall hold a Public Hearing at the Town Hall, 1360 Route 22, Brewster, NY, on December 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as interested parties may be heard, pursuant to the Municipal Home Rule Law to consider a proposed local law which would amend Chapter 96 of the Town Code entitled "Noise" to provide certain definitions regarding noise levels and duration, noise disturbance, amplified noise, audible, and unreasonable noise; to clarify regulations regarding plainly audible and prohibited noise and outdoor amplified noise; amend exemptions for use of certain gas powered lawn maintenance devices; and provide additional specifications for noise measuring devices. Copies of the full text of the proposed local law are available from the Town Clerk during normal business hours. All persons having an interest in the foregoing matters will be given an opportunity to be heard at this time.

