Speaker explains why she voted ‘no’ on Bill 214

By Pacific News Center
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaker Therese M. Terlaje has issued a release explaining why she voted no on Bill 214-36, known as the Local Employers’ Assistance Program (LEAP) Act, which commits $25 million from the General Fund towards the LEAP established by Executive Order 2021-25. The bill matches the $25 million Governor...

