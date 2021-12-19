Kemba Walker On Being Dropped From Rotation: I Hate It. I want To Play

A break-in-case-of-emergency option on Saturday, Kemba Walker showed how he could contribute to the Knicks, a team spiraling after benching the former All-Star. It is only natural to look for someone to blame when things go wrong. This is true in life, as well as in the National Basketball Association. Tom Thibodeau is not necessarily known as the most malleable coach in the NBA, so when the going got tough, the 10-year head coach doubled down on his guys. That is, of course, the guys with whom he had so much success within his first season with the New York Knicks, where he led them to the playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade on his way to his second Coach of the Year award.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO