Sanheim scores in OT to give Flyers 4-3 win over Senators

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Travis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa...

Broad Street Hockey

Flyers game against Capitals postponed

We thought we could enjoy one last game before the prolonged holiday break. Woof. The game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals slotted for Tuesday night has been postponed due to a surge of Caps players entering the NHL’s COVID protocol list the morning of. We should be...
CBS Philly

NHL Postpones Flyers-Capitals Game Tuesday As Washington Deals With COVID-Related Issues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There will be no Flyers game at the Wells Fargo Center Tuesday night. The NHL has postponed the Flyers-Capitals game as Washington deals with COVID-related issues. “The National Hockey League announced today that due to COVID-related issues affecting the Washington Capitals, tonight’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers has been postponed. A make-up date for the game has yet to be established,” NHL Public Relations tweeted. SCHEDULE UPDATE: NHL postpones tonight’s @Capitals at @NHLFlyers game. https://t.co/qrHzfOJRoa pic.twitter.com/xAUTByPBtF — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 21, 2021   The NHL is pausing all games from Wednesday through Saturday due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. With no Flyers game tonight there will be less congestion in South Philadelphia. The Eagles-Football Team game is being played Tuesday night at Lincoln Financial Field after being pushed back due to the Washington Football Team having a number of players in COVID-19 protocols. UPDATE: No flyers game tonight. Less congestion in South Philly for the fans going to the Eagles game. https://t.co/tlzigM5IZs — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerLutzTV) December 21, 2021
Yardbarker

The Extra Point: Flyers Takeover Senators in OT, 4-3

Both teams stuck to a winning game plan last night. The Ottawa Senators didn’t start hot but changed the tide by commanding the pace in the second period. Travis Sanheim and Rasmus Ristolainen disrupted the trade wind by making themselves available in the offensive zone. There has to be a winner and loser in this age of hockey.
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Report Card: Sullivan Shuffles Lines, Drops Kapanen, Squeak Past Devils 3-2 (+)

The Pittsburgh Penguins won their seventh in a row, but it’s hard to determine which team deserved to lose more. Turnovers, haphazard play, and a lack of urgency highlighted a game in which the teams combined for just 25 shots after two periods and 41 shots total. Tristan Jarry stuffed Andreas Johnsson on a breakaway with one second remaining in the Penguins 3-2 win at Prudential Center.
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
