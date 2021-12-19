10 Amazon deals you need to see on Sunday: 99¢ Echo Dot, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This is it, bargain hunters. We’re in the home stretch now. Christmas 2021 is this week and some of the biggest Amazon sales of the year will soon come to an end. Lucky for you, we’re here to highlight all the best deals before they disappear.

The stars of the show today — apart from AirPods 3 at the all-time low price of $139.99 — are two deals that’ll only cost you $1. That’s right, you can snag the $25 Amazon Smart Plug and the $40 Echo Dot each for just $0.99 today! Not everyone is eligible though, so check out all the details down below.

You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. You’ll find awesomeone-day deals on Panera Bread gift cards (spend $40, get $50), air purifiers and humidifiers, preschool toys, and so much more.

Or, if you just want to check out some of the very best offers on the site right now, our 10 favorites are down below.

Apple’s AirPods 3 are down to an all-time low price of just $139.99

Also of note, AirPods Pro with MagSafe are on sale for only $179 instead of $249 if you get them before they sell out

The MyQ smart garage door opener is supposed to be $22 but it's on sale for $19.98!

Get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion

KN95 masks made in the USA are down to $1.30 each at Amazon, but they’ll definitely sell out soon

If you’re rather have N95 masks made in the USA, Amazon has Honeywell N95 masks in stock right now

Get the best-selling Philips Sonicare 1100 electric toothbrush for just $19.95

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card with the promo code APPLEDIGITAL and you'll get a $10 Amazon credit!

You can even send the gift card to your own email address, making the $10 free money

Check out more Amazon gift card deals right here

Amazon has the hot new Roku Express 4K+ on sale for an all-time low of just $24!

The Roomba 692 robot vacuum with Alexa is on sale for just $177 instead of $300, which is a new all-time low price

Also, the Roomba j7+ is $201 off today — this is a new deal that wasn’t even available on Black Friday!

The #1 best-selling Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight Camera has a rare discount

Believe it or not, the $25 Amazon Smart Plug is on sale today for just $0.99 with coupon code PLUG

Not everyone is eligible — see Amazon's terms and conditions

Hurry up and you can get an Echo Dot smart speaker for just $0.99 when you also get 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited service (cancel anytime)!