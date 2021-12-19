ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Firefighters Battle Blaze In Kings Point Delray Beach

By STAFF REPORT
 2 days ago
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue remains on the scene at 8:25 Sunday morning of a fire in Kings Point.

There are no immediate reports of injuries. The fire was “knocked down” within 15 minutes of the original call.

Multiple units are on the scene of the fire at 407 Burgandy. It is not immediately how many people — if any — are displaced as a result of the fire.

…developing…

Boca Raton, FL
