Jennifer Lawrence ready to welcome first baby, goes house-hunting

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to nest! The pregnant Oscar winner, 31, was seen traipsing around New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, on December 17 in a search for a new house. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, wrapped their arms around each other during their Big Apple excursion, as seen in photos published via Daily Mail here.

The Don’t Look Up star covered her growing baby bump in a sophisticated herringbone checked dress that cut just below the knee. She wrapped herself in a chic tan trench coat while donning navy stockings and sensible black flats. Her trademark sandy blonde tresses were held back by a pair of sunglasses, as she went virtually makeup-free.

With Cooke wearing a similar chic ensemble, the darling duo took over the city sidewalks trying to find the perfect home for their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. Although Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous about you. I’m nervous about myself. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

As for what delights her about Cooke after tying the knot with him in October 2019, Jennifer revealed that it’s the simple things in life they get to share. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage.

Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

She also sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9.9 million recently.