ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Jennifer Lawrence ready to welcome first baby, goes house-hunting

DesignerzCentral
DesignerzCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UWDjk_0dQznsVQ00
designerzcentral

Jennifer Lawrence is ready to nest! The pregnant Oscar winner, 31, was seen traipsing around New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney, 37, on December 17 in a search for a new house. The couple, who are expecting their first child together, wrapped their arms around each other during their Big Apple excursion, as seen in photos published via Daily Mail here.

Read Also: Jennifer Lawrence Is Expecting Her First Child

The Don’t Look Up star covered her growing baby bump in a sophisticated herringbone checked dress that cut just below the knee. She wrapped herself in a chic tan trench coat while donning navy stockings and sensible black flats. Her trademark sandy blonde tresses were held back by a pair of sunglasses, as she went virtually makeup-free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cJ0FF_0dQznsVQ00
designerzcentral

With Cooke wearing a similar chic ensemble, the darling duo took over the city sidewalks trying to find the perfect home for their soon-to-arrive bundle of joy. Although Jennifer has kept quite mum about her marriage and pregnancy, she did open up a bit about both in a recent Vanity Fair interview.

Read Also: Jennifer Lawrence Pregnant with first Child, Expecting a Baby boy Rumor Debunked

I haven’t spoken to the world in forever,” she explained. “And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect [her pregnancy]…I’m nervous about you. I’m nervous about myself. I’m nervous for the readers.”

Jennifer went on to say why she is trying to keep her baby out of the spotlight. “If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’ ” she explained.

“But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can. I don’t want anyone to feel welcome in their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Read Also: Jennifer Lawrence Planning to quit Acting for Love Rumor Debunked

As for what delights her about Cooke after tying the knot with him in October 2019, Jennifer revealed that it’s the simple things in life they get to share. “I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why but it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xziie_0dQznsVQ00
designerzcentral

Okay, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’ And I always get one of the cooking magazines, like 15 Minute Healthy Meals, and he always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’ And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

She also sold her Manhattan penthouse for $9.9 million recently.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Dazzles in Gold Gown at Don't Look Up Premiere

The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don't Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Who is Cooke Maroney? Meet Jennifer Lawrence’s art dealer husband

Jennifer Lawrence has been linked to some of the most famous men in Hollywood — including Coldplay’s Chris Martin, actor Nicholas Hoult, filmmaker Darren Aronofsky and her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth — but only Cooke Maroney was able to get the Oscar winner to walk down the aisle.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

Jennifer Lawrence Keeps the Stylish Maternity Looks Coming

Since the announcement of her pregnancy, Jennifer Lawrence has yet to disappoint when it comes to serving stylish looks. If anything, she’s been amping it up—whether it’s in an effortlessly chic ensemble by The Row for the daytime, or a shimmering Dior gown for the premiere of Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. The latest on her roster of fashionable maternity looks? A head-turning polka-dot number by Oscar de la Renta.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC 4

The most glamorous baby bump and Martha Stewart holiday party advice

On Good Things Utah this morning – Actress Jennifer Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney. The soon-to-be mom, 31, showed off her baby bump in a dazzling gold gown at the star-studded Don’t Look Up premiere in New York City on Sunday. The actress, who also posed with costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the event, walked the red carpet in a sparkly Dior number, complete with semi-sheer cape sleeves. She accessorized her stunning ensemble with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and wore her hair effortlessly pulled back. The Hunger Games star previously put her baby bump on display last month at an intimate screening, Q&A and reception at the Ross House in Los Angeles for the forthcoming film, which debuts in select theaters on Dec. 10 and hits Netflix on Dec. 24.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lawrence calls filming scene with DiCaprio and Chalamet ‘most annoying day in my life’

On Monday, Jennifer Lawrence appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to discuss her new film Don’t Look Up. This marks Lawrence’s first film since the release of Dark Phoenix in 2019. While the actress is happy to have the structure of filming back in her life, she claimed there was one scene in which she struggled to overcome her frustrations of two of the film’s other actors.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lawrence Goes Chic in Polka Dot Bodycon Dress and Pointy Pumps on ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Jennifer Lawrence embraced a bold pattern on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The “Hunger Games” alum appeared on the late-night talk show on Monday to promote her new Netflix movie, “Don’t Look Up.” Lawrence wore a bodycon polka dot dress that reached her knees. The black dress featured large white dots throughout, and she added a pearl necklace and small earrings to her simple, yet chic look. For her footwear, the Oscar winner went with a classic pair of black Jimmy Choo Romy pumps. The closed, pointed-toe style added to the elegant overall look. Pointed-toe pumps have become one of this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Daily Mail#Vanity Fair
Gamespot

Adam McKay, Jennifer Lawrence Bringing Bad Blood Film To Apple

Apple Original Films has landed Adam McKay and Jennifer Lawrence's high-profile Bad Blood movie chronicling the rise and fall of disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes. Deadline was the first to report confirmation of this long-rumored project finally finding a path to production and release. The movie will tell the true...
MOVIES
enstarz.com

Jennifer Lawrence Was Glowing At The 'Don't Look Up' Premiere, But Don't Get Used To Hearing About Her Baby

Jennifer Lawrence was absolutely glowing last night at the world premiere of Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, stepping out for one of her first public appearances since news broke of her pregnancy. Her castmates in the film included names as big as Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Kid Cudi, and Tyler Perry, but Lawrence easily outshone them all in a sparkly champagne Christian Dior number with an accordion-pleated cape.
CELEBRITIES
Eyewitness News

Jennifer Lawrence had to explain G.O.A.T. to Meryl Streep

The fact that Meryl Streep didn't know what "G.O.A.T." means proves that she is just that. Jennifer Lawrence told Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show" that while filming "Don't Look Up" with Streep, the cast would "offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T." -- abbreviation for the "greatest of all time." "And...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
In Style

Jennifer Lawrence Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since Her Pregnancy Announcement

Jennifer Lawrence brought a very special plus-one to the New York premiere of her new movie Don't Look Up last night. Well, technically a plus-one in the making. On Sunday, the actress made her first red carpet appearance since announcing she was expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. For the event, J.Law showed off her maternity style in a fringed gold beaded gown by Dior that subtly skimmed her growing stomach and featured sheer cape-like sleeves that flowed down to the floor. She accessorized with minimal jewelry, including her emerald-cut engagement ring and a pair of sparkling diamond earrings.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Lawrence calling Meryl Streep ‘the GOAT’ resulted in an awkward moment

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed an amusing anecdote about herDon’t Look Up co-star Meryl Streep that resulted in a very awkward moment. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Lawrence recalled a time she referred to Streep as ‘The G.O.A.T’ at a photoshoot.While the acronym stands for the ‘greatest of all time’, Streep thought Lawrence was comparing her to an actual goat, leading to a tense moment.“God, this happened today,” she said on the show. “We offhandedly call Meryl the G.O.A.T., you know? G.O.A.T., like, ‘Oh, the G.O.A.T. Do that. Yeah, the G.O.A.T. will go here.’”“And we were doing...
CELEBRITIES
DesignerzCentral

DesignerzCentral

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
7K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Designerz Central single information point strives to deliver 24-7 news and information from all over the world. Our online magazine covers the latest fashion, gossips, TV, entertainment, spoilers, life hacks, styling, fitness tips, and everything readers might need to keep themselves updated from happening in any part of the world.

 https://www.designerzcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy