Get ready for a rainy start to the week

Sunday Weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday morning will be a warm day again with temperatures expected to reach the low to mid-80s.

There will be a better chance for rain on Sunday.

There is a 30% chance for scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening.

Monday will be wetter than Sunday, and Tuesday will be even wetter.

On Tuesday, an area of low pressure will move across the state. This will amplify our rain and storm chances.

We’ll even have the possibility of severe storms.

Following this storm, we’ll have a major cool-down bringing winter temps back!

We’ll have morning temps back in the 40s.