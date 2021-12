The stock price of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) increased by over 5% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXS) increased by over 5% pre-market today. Investors are responding to a Bloomberg report that Elliott Management partnered with Vista Equity Partners to make a joint bid for Citrix Systems. Elliott managing partner Jesse Cohn had joined the Citrix board of directors in 2015 but stepped down last year.

