The stock price of BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: BKTI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of BK Technologies Corp (NYSEAMERICAN: BKTI) increased by over 16% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to BK Technologies announcing that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program, which permits the company to purchase up to an aggregate of $5 million in common shares. The share repurchases under the new authorization may begin immediately and the program does not have an expiration date.

STOCKS ・ 17 HOURS AGO