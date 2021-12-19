ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League reject Chelsea request to postpone Wolves match

By David Pasztor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGiving Formula 1 race director Michael Masi a run for his money as the most arbitrary decision-making body in professional sports, the Premier League have rejected Chelsea’s request to postpone today’s match against Wolves, apparently on the grounds that we have 14 able-bodied players available for the...

weaintgotnohistory.sbnation.com

The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
Absolute Chelsea

Confirmed Teams: Wolves vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Molineux. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the west Midlands for their final league clash before Christmas. The Blues have been below-par in recent weeks, without a clean sheet in their last six, and come into the game off the back of a 1-1 draw at home on Thursday night to a depleted Everton side.
Absolute Chelsea

Player Ratings: Wolves 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea were held for the second consecutive game after being held to a goalless draw against Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. It wasn't the prettiest of performances from a depleted Blues side at Molineux but they claimed a point in difficult circumstances after having their request to postpone the game rejected.
SB Nation

Shakhtar Donetsk want to sign Chelsea winger Kenedy — report

Chelsea winger Kenedy is currently on loan at Flamengo, and is thus enjoying the offseason with the team not set to begin their local Rio de Janeiro state championships, the Campeonato Carioca, until late January. However, he may not be there by the time that actually begins. According to UOL,...
SB Nation

Chelsea centre back Malang Sarr offered on loan to Napoli — report

Malang Sarr is reportedly hoping to leave Chelsea on loan in January in search of more gametime, and his agent has been making the rounds in the Serie A trying to arrange one. He’s already tried at AC Milan and now, according to Naples Magazine (via Sport Witness), Napoli have also been offered the chance to sign the 22-year-old on loan. The Partenopei are on the lookout for a new centre back — they have also been linked with Attila Szalai — after selling Kostas Manolas to Olympiacos.
The Independent

Wolves stalemate not the problem as Thomas Tuchel makes point about wasted games

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea did not dent their Premier League title challenge at Wolves – but instead with three recent home draws.Wolves held Chelsea to a goalless stalemate at Molineux, with the Covid and injury-hit Blues struggling for fluency.Tuchel’s side slipped six points behind rampant leaders Manchester City following their fourth draw in eight top-flight encounters.Defending champions City have won all eight in that same run, leaving Tuchel lamenting home draws with Burnley, Manchester United and Everton as opposed to Sunday’s deadlock at Wolves.“The problem is not the points we dropped today,” said Tuchel.“The points that hurt are the points...
The Independent

Chelsea boss says game going ahead put players’ health and safety at ‘huge risk’

Thomas Tuchel has criticised the Premier League for putting Chelsea at “huge risk” by forcing the coronavirus-hit Blues to play Sunday’s top-flight clash at Wolves.Chelsea were missing seven players through positive Covid-19 tests and opted not to risk Jorginho at Molineux after inconclusive results for the Italy midfielder.The Blues saw their request for a postponement rejected, and could only field 14 outfield players in their match squad with N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Trevoh Chalobah also struggling for match fitness.Six of the weekend’s top-flight fixtures had already been called off following Covid outbreaks at various clubs but the Blues’ game...
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
The Independent

Antonio Conte: We were in trouble – all the clubs now are facing this problem

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte believes all clubs are now experiencing the problems Spurs faced with Covid-19 but respects the Premier League’s decision not to suspend the season.The league announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.It was confirmed at a #PL club...
SB Nation

December 15th & 16th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
The Independent

No Covid suspension for Premier League – reports

Premier League clubs have decided against any suspension of the season as a means of bringing the Covid-19 crisis under control, according to reports.Six of the 10 matches due to be played in the top flight last weekend were postponed because of outbreaks of cases within clubs.It had been reported that clubs would consider calling off the round of games scheduled for December 28 to 30.However, following a shareholders’ meeting involving representatives of the 20 clubs on Monday, it has been reported that a decision has been taken to continue with the season as planned, and that any decisions to postpone individual matches will continue to be taken by the Premier League board on a case-by-case basis. Read More Lee Johnson promises ‘blood and guts’ performance when Sunderland visit ArsenalFormer British Olympic luge athlete AJ Rosen dies aged 37Manchester United’s Aaron Wan-Bissaka given driving ban and fine
