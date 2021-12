Robert Quinn has been wrecking shop in 2021, but he feels like NFL officials are doing the same, and not in a good way. Quinn and his Chicago Bears fell to the rival Minnesota Vikings in a rescheduled Week 15 battle that took place on Monday evening, but they were never truly out of it -- running out of time en route to a 17-9 final score. And while the Bears certainly made their fair share of mistakes that helped secure the loss (e.g., muffed punt, three lost fumbles, bad play-calling on fourth down), they also suffered crippling penalties that either stalled their drives or extended them for Kirk Cousins.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO