27 businesses take vaccine mandate to Supreme Court

(Des Moines, IA) — The top Republican in the Iowa House says lawmakers will wait to see whether legal challenges derail federal COVID vaccine mandates before deciding whether to advance a bill banning state vaccine mandates. Speaker Pat Grassley says a law passed in October has already given unvaccinated workers facing dismal the right to claim a religious or medical exemption and receive unemployment benefits. Some Republican legislators want to ban Covid-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace altogether, but Grassley says courts have already blocked two of the federal vaccine mandates and Governor Reynolds is calling on the Supreme Court to rule on a third lawsuit. The U-S Supreme Court confirms it has received several appeals of the federal requirement that large employers ensure workers are vaccinated against Covid-19 or tested weekly. Last Friday, a federal appeals court revived the mandate, which applies to businesses with at least 100 employees.

IOWA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO