NHL

Sanheim leads Flyers to overtime victory over Senators

Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Sanheim scored 1:35 into overtime and also had an assist to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-3 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Sanheim netted the game-winner on a wrister from close range after being set up by Cam Atkinson in the 3-on-3 session. “It’s...

NHL
NHL
NHL
NHL
WGR550

Tage Thompson didn't participate in practice. Granato said, "We didn't know if he'd be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we're not putting him in a spot that could make things worse." Thompson isn't ruled out for Monday.
NHL

