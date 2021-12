When customers, families and visitors come to Holly Hill Farm, they usually expect to see tilted boxes full of greens, bins of bunched carrots, boxes of potatoes and, at this time of year, even some lovely arrangements of dried flowers. All of which are there and more this recent and next Saturday and on through the Winter. The warmth in the air and the inconsistent cold and wind are also playing havoc as we try and settle in for Winter to start in earnest this month on the solstice. Will it be Winter? Will Winter come with more extreme conditions, as we are witnessing throughout the county, country, and continents? We can try to grow smarter and better.

SCITUATE, MA ・ 5 DAYS AGO