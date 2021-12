The luxurious Mercedes-Benz EQS, in the all-wheel -rive 580 4MATIC version, was recently range tested in cold weather by Bjørn Nyland. The car was equipped with 21" Nokian R3 (265/40-21) tires and is estimated to have about 106.7 kWh of usable battery capacity. The car is very heavy - 2,760 kg according to the video, which is more than the Audi e-tron SUV (2,720 kg), but also very aerodynamic, which means that it should be better than other models at higher speeds.

