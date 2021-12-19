ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Confirmed Lineups: Newcastle United vs Man City (Premier League)

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K3JOy_0dQzkx6600

The Sky Blues have won each of their last eight Premier League games since a disappointing 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium in late October, most recently putting seven past Leeds United in midweek as Kevin De Bruyne starred on his return to the lineup.

Despite becoming the richest club in the world not too long ago, Newcastle are really struggling to find form and are in real danger of relegation to the Championship, sitting in 19th place ahead of Norwich City.

In this fixture last season, Ferran Torres scored a magnificent hat-trick in a 4-3 win that also saw Manchester City's veteran goalkeeper Scott Carson make a rare start in goal - his first in a City shirt.

A win against the Magpies will see Manchester City extend their lead at the top of the table to four points before Liverpool's tricky clash away at Tottenham on Monday night.

Here are the confirmed line-ups ahead of the 2 PM [UK] kick-off at St James' Park on Sunday -

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Murphy, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Hayden, Willock, Joelinton, Almiron, Fraser, Wilson

Substitutes: Darlow, Schar, Hendrick, Krafth, Anderson, Gayle, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, White

Manchester City: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Wilson-Esbrand, Fernandinho, Gundogan, Grealish, Palmer, Foden

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
Person
Ferran Torres
CityXtra

"He Needs More Starts", "Having the Season of His Life!" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Updated Goalscoring Statistics

Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle United means they'll be top of the Premier League table on Christmas day. Pep Guardiola's side have been on an incredible run, winning eight consecutive league games since a 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in late October. In that run, there have been victories over the likes of Manchester United, West Ham, and Leeds.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Newcastle United#Norwich City#Leeds United#The Sky Blues#Magpies#Almiron Fraser
Yardbarker

Confirmed Match Officials: Man City vs Leicester City (Premier League)

The Blues will bounce back into action on Sunday, when they look to win their ninth successive Premier League game and extend their lead at the top of the table. A clinical 4-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park last weekend opened up a three point gap between Manchester City and Liverpool, while Chelsea fell six points behind Pep Guardiola's side with a second straight draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
blackchronicle.com

Man City, Newcastle illustrate Premier League’s COVID-borne integrity issue

NEWCASTLE, England — At the end of a week of uncertainty and confusion due to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, some things never change: Manchester City are still top of the Premier League and Newcastle United remain in the bottom three and on course for relegation after Pep Guardiola’s team coasted to a 4-0 win at St James’ Park on Sunday.
MLS
The Independent

Is Newcastle vs Man City on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Newcastle United are set to welcome Manchester City to St James’ Park today despite a spate of Premier League fixture postponements this week.The away side tore apart Leeds 7-0 in their last game with a somewhat unexpected side deployed by Pep Guardiola, while Newcastle were beaten 3-1 at Liverpool.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Wolves host ChelseaCity’s massive win kept the defending champions clear of the Reds atop the table, while Newcastle are still fighting around the bottom three.Eddie Howe’s arrival at St James’ Park has failed to change the Magpies’ fortunes so far, but a massive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

The keys to Manchester City’s success so far in their Premier League defence

Champions Manchester City will top the Premier League at Christmas after hitting form with a run of eight successive wins.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the reasons for their strong start to the campaign.Quality of squadIt may seem a long time ago now, but City did not have a great start to the campaign, losing their opening game at Tottenham with a host of players – notably their England internationals – undercooked after going deep into the tournament at Euro 2020. With star playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden injured and record signing Jack Grealish taking...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Man City dominate struggling Newcastle to retain Premier League top spot

Manchester City will be top of the Premier League on Christmas Day after easing to a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Sunday. An early goal from defender Ruben Dias, as well as strikes from defender Joao Cancelo, winger Riyad Mahrez and forward Raheem Sterling ensured Pep Guardiola's side a comfortable win over Eddie Howe's Newcastle, who failed to make ground in their bid for survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

"The Only Disappointment" - Raheem Sterling Provides Honest Views on Liverpool Transfer to Man City in 2015

In 2015, Raheem Sterling’s £49.8 million move from Liverpool to Manchester City was met with a fair share of doubters over the hefty price tag. Six years down the line, the Englishman has made every sceptic eat their words, going on to become one of the best players in the world while winning 11 trophies in six full seasons with the Etihad club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
312
Followers
3K+
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

CityXtra is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

Comments / 0

Community Policy