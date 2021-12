For those that have had the chance to experience Nurko perform in person this year, there should be no need to explain just how unbelievable his set entrance is. And while we’ve previously made it known more than once, we’ll go ahead and restate it anyway just for fun. “Sideways” was one of our track of the year aspirants from the moment it joined our most-anticipated IDs list a year ago—without anyone even knowing what it sounded like—to the moment it premiered during Nurko’s Park ‘N Rave set to its eventual release day glory back in May ahead of Fallen Embers.

