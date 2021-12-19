ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA festival

 2 days ago

Fire damages QVC distribution center in North Carolina

HEALTH
hotnewhiphop.com

Drakeo The Ruler Affiliate, K7 The Finesser, Says YG Set Up Attack & Stabbing

The days following Drakeo The Ruler's stabbing death in Los Angeles have brought multiple theories to light from those closest to the rapper. We heard from his mother earlier this week, who said that her son was "rushed" by forty to sixty people the moment YG walked into the backstage area. In a video showing the fight before Drakeo was stabbed in the neck, many people could be seen wearing 4Hunnid merchandise, which is YG's brand. Now, Drakeo's affiliate, rapper K7 The Finesser, is claiming that he thinks YG set up the attack on the late 28-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Noel Bianca? Drakeo The Ruler's girlfriend mourns rapper's death

Rapper Drakeo The Ruler passed away after reportedly getting stabbed at the Once Upon A Time music festival on Saturday night (18 December 2021). His girlfriend Noel Bianca has spoken out about his death and shared an insight into their relationship on social media. The Guardian confirmed that the 28-year-old...
BEAUTY & FASHION
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Megan Thee Stallion cancels homecoming show “out of respect” for Astroworld victims

Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled an upcoming show in Houston “out of respect” for those impacted by last month’s Astroworld tragedy. Ten people died and hundreds more were injured as a result of a “mass casualty” crowd crush during Travis Scott’s headline set at the Texas event. In a statement, the rapper said he was “absolutely devastated” over what happened.
MUSIC
myarklamiss.com

Ride in a bathtub saved Arkansas family from tornado

Madden said she was in her house on Wayne Street with her fiancé, Jerrett Watts, and their 8-month-old daughter when the tornado sirens went off. She said she heard a noise and then quiet and told her fiancé they needed to get in the bathtub. “We grabbed a...
ARKANSAS STATE
NME

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot dead

Rapper Slim 400 has been shot and killed in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Compton-raised rapper was gunned down last night in Inglewood, police sources confirmed to TMZ. It’s currently unclear what led to the shooting or how many suspects were involved. Tributes have been pouring in for the rapper,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

Ex-Ruthless Records Rapper Exposes Eazy-E Lawsuit They Kept Out Of 'Straight Outta Compton'

The N.W.A biopic Straight Outta Compton arrived in 2015 and painted a Hollywood portrait of the pioneering West Coast gangsta rap group. Considering director F. Gary Gray only had so much time to tell the story, plenty of details were left out. For starters, J.J. Fad wasn’t even mentioned despite their undeniable impact on the success of Ruthless Records and Dr. Dre’s assault on former Pump It Up! host Dee Barnes was conveniently omitted, too.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre & Xzibit Have Master Plan For Spousal Slander - & Keyshia Cole Wants In

Los Angeles, CA – Dr. Dre and Xzibit have formed a new Hip Hop supergroup as a result of their new marital statuses. In an Instagram post Xzibit shared on his personal profile Saturday (November 27), the cannabis entrepreneur appeared in a series of photos with Dr. Dre in a t-shirt that had the acronym “N.W.D.” emblazoned on the front, along with the phrase “Straight Outta Marriage,” on the back.
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Rapper Slim 400 dead at 33: Gunned down in Los Angeles

Slim 400, a rising star in the West Coast hip-hop scene, has died of a fatal gunshot wound in California. He was 33. The Compton-raised rapper was gunned down Wednesday night in Inglewood city south of Los Angeles, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ. No details about what ignited the deadly encounter — or how many suspects were involved — have been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Boosie Badazz Accuses Summer Walker Of Cheating On London On Da Track

She may have recently described her romance with LVRD Pharoh as "new" and "nice," but he returned to say that he's no stranger to Summer Walker. The couple has been sharing their lovey-dovey moments on social media as they encourage one another and lift each other up, but Summer can't shake those that continue to bring up her ex, London On Da Track.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Megan Thee Stallion Is Officially a College Graduate

Megan Thee Stallion's Nighttime Skincare Routine | Go To Bed With Me. Megan Thee Stallion is officially done with college. The Grammy-winning rapper graduated with a Bachelor's degree in health administration yesterday, participating in the commencement ceremony at Texas Southern University. After years of balancing her studies with her rap career, the Hot Girl Coach celebrated the day with her fans, sharing pics from the big day and posting the livestream link to the ceremony on Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Lil Boosie’s daughter as rapper Iviona Badazz celebrates birthday?

Iviona Hatch, daughter of American rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly Lil Boosie; real name: Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr), celebrated her birthday yesterday (December 4) – who is she and what is her age in 2021?. Who is Lil Boosie’s rapper daughter Iviona Hatch?. Boosie Badazz, formerly Lil Boosie, has eight children...
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Key Glock Leads Young Dolph Tribute At Rolling Loud L.A.

People across the world continue to mourn the loss of Young Dolph. The rapper was shot and killed in Memphis in November while visiting a local cookie shop. Friends, fans, supporters, and the rap game as a whole paid tribute and reflected on the impact he had on the game.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Watch Rolling Loud Festival Honor Young Dolph With Memorial Set

Rolling Loud California paid tribute to Young Dolph — the Memphis rapper who was shot and killed in his hometown on Nov. 17 — with a memorial set Saturday. Young Dolph was slated to perform at Rolling Loud California on Dec. 11 when the lineup was announced this summer, his fourth time at the festival; following his death at the age of 36, organizers instead honored the rapper’s musical legacy with a set that featured his protégé Key Glock, his “Cut It” collaborator O.T. Genasis and a pair of rappers on Dolph’s Paper Route Empire label, Paper Route Woo and Snupe...
MUSIC
thefocus.news

How many kids does rapper Rod Wave have?

Rapper Rod Wave made the news this week as he caused concern among fans after he released and deleted a song titled Nirvana. At the time, the rapper was also reported to have deleted his Instagram and Twitter, however, he has since reactivated his Instagram as he assured fans he was okay and safe.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Blac Youngsta Condemned For Performing Young Dolph Diss In Wake Of Murder

The untimely passing of Young Dolph is still being felt throughout the Hip Hop industry. His fellow peers are memorializing Dolph through freestyles and social media posts, but others are showing they don’t care. Over the weekend, footage of Blac Youngsta performing at Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas,...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kangol Kid Dies: UTFO Rapper Was 55

Kangol Kid, the rapper who was part of influential hip-hop group UTFO, died at a Long Island hospital on Saturday morning following a battle with colon cancer, his publicist Lion Lindwedel has confirmed to the New York Times. He was 55. Born in Brooklyn on August 10, 1966 as Shaun Shiller Fequiere, Kid rose to fame in the ’80s as part of the group otherwise known as Untouchable Force Organization, the other members of which were Doctor Ice, Educated Rapper and Mix Master Ice. Between 1985 and 1991, they released albums including UTFO, Skeezer Pleezer, Lethal, Doin’ It! and Bag It & Bone It, finding hits in such singles as “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be with Me.” Kid earned his moniker given his penchant for wearing Kangol hats—later striking a sponsorship deal with the company. Following his time with UTFO, he’d go on to write and produce for the rap group Whistle and other artists. Kangol Kid was also known for his efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through his charity, the Mama Luke Foundation, which led him to become the first rapper honored by the American Cancer Society in 2012. Plans for a memorial have not yet been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES

