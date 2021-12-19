SUNY Corning Community College Announces Worker Raises

Syracuse University and the New York State Department of Health are partnering to expand their study of wastewater for COVID-19. In a press release from the Governor’s Office, it was stated that wastewater surveillance can provide up to five days of early warning for increases or decreases in the virus. Governor Hochul said “[this method] adds a new dimension to community surveillance that doesn’t depend upon testing individuals.”

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO