ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

SUNY Corning Community College Announces Worker Raises

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Many employees at SUNY Corning Community College have received special holiday news. More than 60% of the school’s non-union staff will...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Keuka College Closes on $11M Federal Loan

KEUKA PARK, N.Y.—Keuka College formally closed on an $11 million federal loan this month, successfully capping a three-year process that benefits the College’s financial standing by reducing its debt, resulting in long-term savings. The loan, which comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was announced in March and...
KEUKA PARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Former Geneva Principal Claims Students Have Vendetta

Geneva Middle School Principal John DeFazio claims he is a victim of a vendetta by students upset with his enforcement of the school district’s dress code and conduct policies. The Finger Lakes Times reports DeFazio’s defense attorney made the claim in court Monday. DeFazio is charged with endangering...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

APT Suspending Programming Due to COVID Concerns

Auburn Public Theater has announced that, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the community, it is putting its programing on pause until further notice. A Tuesday evening press release said that includes the suspensions of Tuesday night open mic nights and main stage programming. Café...
AUBURN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corning, NY
Education
City
Corning, NY
FL Radio Group

Ontario County to Hold COVID-19 Update Wednesday

Local health and government leaders from in and around Ontario County will provide a regional COVID-19 update during a press conference Wednesday in Canandaigua. Senator Pam Helming and Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan, Ontario County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jack Marren will be joining county Director of Public Health Mary Beer, along with representatives from Finger Lakes Health, Rochester Regional Health and UR Medicine Thompson are scheduled to take part. Approximately 1100 county residents are in isolation or quarantine.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rental Codes May Change in Ithaca

Ithaca is looking to change part of its city codes regarding rental properties. Currently, landlords must provide 60 days written notice before renewing rental agreements, showing the unit to prospective tenants, or entering into a rental agreement with new tenants. The proposed amendment would increase the requisite number of days to 180.
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Guaranteed Income Extends Application Deadline through Tuesday

Ithaca Guaranteed Income (IGI), will be extending its application period through Tuesday. IGI, partnering with Mayors For A Guaranteed Income, the Ithaca Eviction/Displacement Defense Project, and the University of Pennsylvania, will be giving monthly cash payments to 115 randomly selected unpaid caregivers in the city and their families as part of a research study on guaranteed income.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suny College#Finance#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

Vaccine Clinic Coming to Geneva Next Week

Ontario County Public Health has announced a new vaccination clinic will be held next week. Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva will hold a COVID clinic from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday the 29th. Pediatric Pfizer as well as Pfizer and Moderna booster doses will be available. Get the top stories...
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Local Assemblymen to Hold PTSD Awareness Event Tuesday

Assemblymen Jeff Gallahan, Brian Manktelow, and John Lemondes, along with their colleagues, will host a “No Surrender” Veteran Initiative: Making PTSD a Priority event Tuesday night in Canandaigua. Through a series of roundtable events, members of the Assembly Republican Conference are seeking to raise awareness about the need for greater resources and treatment options to address mental health-related issues, including PTSD, among veterans, first responders and frontline health care workers.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva City Manager to Step Down in January

After a dozen years of working for the city of Geneva, Sage Gerling has decided it’s time to move on. Gerling announced Monday she will be stepping down as City Manager next month to begin a new position with Cornell University at AgriTech in Geneva. Gerling has served as...
GENEVA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
FL Radio Group

Libraries Across Southern Tier Expand WiFi Access

Southern Tier Library System’s External WiFi Access Project went live in recent weeks. All 48 public libraries within Allegany, Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Yates counties will soon broadcast 100x100Mbps WiFi broadband internet to outdoor public spaces near a library’s physical location. This project, which is spearheaded by STLS,...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva School District May Reintroduce Second SRO

Geneva City School District may be getting a second School Resource Officer. Fingerlakes1 reports the school board will discuss the decision during its Wednesday meeting. The move comes in the wake of student safety issues. The district used to have a second SRO, but the position was eliminated years ago.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Upcoming Public Hearings on Reducing Hours Necessary for Farm Workers to Receive Overtime

Three virtual public hearings are planned for next month to discuss the possibility of lowering the current overtime threshold for farm laborers. The meetings are scheduled for 3:30pm on January 4, and for 5:00pm for January 18 and 20. Currently, farm workers are eligible for overtime pay after 60 hours per week and for working on their designated day of rest.
ECONOMY
FL Radio Group

SU & DOH Partner to Expand Wastewater COVID Testing

Syracuse University and the New York State Department of Health are partnering to expand their study of wastewater for COVID-19. In a press release from the Governor’s Office, it was stated that wastewater surveillance can provide up to five days of early warning for increases or decreases in the virus. Governor Hochul said “[this method] adds a new dimension to community surveillance that doesn’t depend upon testing individuals.”
SYRACUSE, NY
FL Radio Group

Cornell’s College of Veterinary Medicine Gets $30 Million Gift

A $30 million gift from Margaret and Richard Riney has endowed and named the Cornell Margaret and Richard Riney Canine Health Center at the College of Veterinary Medicine to improve the health and well-being of dogs through world-class research, outreach, and engagement with dog lovers. The transformational gift accelerates the...
ANIMALS
FL Radio Group

Locals Coming to Siting Board for Conquest Solar Project

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced she will appoint two locals to the board overseeing the proposed solar farm in the Cayuga County Town of Conquest. This announcement comes following a Monday letter by State Assemblyman Brian Manktelow to the governor and other top law makers saying not including locals on the board was unfair.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rudolph Building Renovations Complete in Auburn

The New York Department of State announced today the completion of the renovations to the Rudolph Building in Auburn. Located at 99 Genesee Street, the first floor of the property will consist of retail space while the upper floors will be used for housing. The half-a-million dollar renovation project was...
AUBURN, NY
FL Radio Group

Newark to Replace Blue Cut Road Culvert

The Village of Newark has announced that it has received its grant funding from the state for the reconstruction of the culvert connecting Blue Cut Road to Route 31. In the Spring, the village will complete design of the replacement. Construction is likely to start late in 2022 with completion estimated for January of 2023.
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
10K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy