Christmas came to Hopkinsville early Friday night as Jace Blue flipped the switch on the downtown Christmas tree, setting off a weekend full of holiday festivities. Carols were sung and candles were lit as a crowd of people filled Founders Square to be together in song and in spirit. Before flipping the light switch, Blue told the crowd that his life was changed when he had an allergic reaction in 2020, but it has also been changed by the people who have supported him since.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 11 DAYS AGO