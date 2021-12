If you go to the subreddit thread on T-Mobile, you’ll see posts from customers who have had bad experiences with SIM swap scams the past few years. Finally, the carrier is taking some steps to ensure that their subscribers will not be scammed when they bring their devices in for repairs or other in-store tasks. Changing a T-Mobile SIM card will now require SMS verification through the customer or two employees at the store will need to enter their credentials to verify the change.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO