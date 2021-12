Amazon recently announced it will soon be bringing a fulfillment center to Woodburn, marking yet another warehouse opened by the e-commerce platform in the Beaver State. Although Amazon might repeatedly try to entice state and local officials with the number of jobs it promises to create, lawmakers should be wary. It almost appears Amazon may be dangling investments to ensure that state leaders remain far away from antitrust enforcement. In Oregon alone, Amazon has four warehouses, from Troutdale to Hillsboro. Oregon also has provided Amazon with more than $342 million in subsidies in recent years, rewarding one of our nation’s most profitable companies with lucrative tax breaks. While...

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO