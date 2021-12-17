ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Greater Inclusion Necessary for Haitians Living with a Disability

World Bank Blogs
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Rose Dinette Joseph, a young woman of 40, living with a disability should not be an obstacle to achieving personal and professional goals. However, for this Haitian born with congenital talipes equinovarus, known as a clubfoot, the reality is completely different. Her life has been filled with the taunts...

www.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Washington Informer

Black Women Disproportionately Affected By Disparity in Access to Abortion

The right to choose. A subject that has resumed its debate in politics with butting heads from those who oppose abortion and those who support choice has festered more controversy recently since Texas’ new term-limit restrictions that was put into law back in September.  The post Black Women Disproportionately Affected By Disparity in Access to Abortion appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How to integrate disability inclusion in disaster risk management

It is crucial that persons with disabilities be accounted for in disaster risk management (DRM) activities, as they are more vulnerable in poorer regions. You can implement disability-inclusive approaches to DRM by using laws and international agreements or leveraging an inclusive consultation process. Through collaboration and the development of good...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Haitians#United Nations#Racism#The Emmus Vi#The World Bank
nbcpalmsprings.com

Nursing Home Abandoned; 30 Patients Left With Nowhere To Go

Clients of the Legend Gardens assisted living and memory care facility have a lot of questions about state officials shutting it down. NBC Palm Springs has confirmed that employees at that facility haven’t been paid for their work in weeks. “It bounced, and then everyone’s account was in the negative...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mid-Hudson News Network

Nurses warn of patients in danger at hospital

CORTLAND MANOR – Nurses at New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital (NYP-HVH) held an informational picket in front of the hospital on Tuesday to draw attention to conditions at the facility. The nurses, represented by the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) say that patients are at risk due to understaffing.
CORTLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
World Bank Blogs

We must learn to live with migration

In Observance of International Migrants Day (December 18) Migration, like global warming, is a hot topic. It is also equally if not more controversial: while a global consensus seems to be emerging on addressing climate change, views on migration seem to be diverging. People have always migrated in search of...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Haitian gang releases 12 remaining kidnapped missionaries

The 12 remaining members of a Christian missionary group who were kidnapped by a Haitian gang in October have been released, Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said Thursday. The big picture: The release comes two months after police say the 400 Mawozo gang kidnapped 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries in Port-au-Prince and demanded a ransom. Five of the abducted missionaries had previously been released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
whtc.com

Reactions to freed Haitian hostages

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) — After reports that the remaining 12 hostages in Haiti has been freed, U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) issued the following statement:. “Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga. “I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones.”
HOLLAND, MI
World Bank Blogs

Kerala Return Emigrant Survey 2021: Insights and the Way Forward

In observance of International Migrants Day, Dec 18. Return emigration is an optional yet natural consequence of emigration, especially when the prospect of permanent residence in the destination country is limited. In the case of emigration of South Asian migrants to countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the inevitability of return anchors their sense of self and their reference groups to their soils of origin. For several such emigrants, COVID-19 advanced and forced their return en masse, causing a decline in the international migrant stock for the first time in recent history. For Kerala in India, a state whose development trajectory is inextricably tied to its emigration history, return migration was an estimated 1.43 million emigrants returning between May 2020 and April 2021 constituting two-thirds of the total number of 2.1 million emigrants estimated to live abroad in 2018. To investigate the determinants of return and the short and medium-term impact of COVID-19 on Kerala migrants, through the Centre of Development Studies and the International Institute of Migration and Development, India, we have conducted a Return Emigrant (REM) Survey of 1985 REM between May and December 2020.
INDIA
Wicked Local

Randolph at forefront of vaccine initiative for Haitians

Randolph Director of Library, Recreation, and Community Programs. With the rate of vaccination for Black residents in Massachusetts nearly 20 percentage points below the state average, organizations across the Commonwealth have come together to offer a special opportunity for the Haitian community to get vaccinated this weekend. The partner organizations...
RANDOLPH, MA
World Bank Blogs

Weekly links December 17: photos and fundraising, experimenting on researchers, getting around strict labor laws in India, and more…

· How has the use of photos to raise money for humanitarian programs and international NGOs changed, and what problems does it still have? Abhishek Bhati gives a summary on the Conversation – while there is greater emphasis on positive images, there is (from the paper) “overwhelming representation of single mothers, infants, and girls, and few representations of men and families”….” These images also avoid showing male figures, such as the children's fathers, which contributes to the perception of males in developing countries as not “present” for their families and feeding into the colonial discourse about the “Other” as lazy and irresponsible” (h/t Ugo Gentilini’s weekly social protection links).
ADVOCACY
World Bank Blogs

Djibouti takes an inclusive approach to schooling for refugees

As he does every morning, Ragueh welcomes children at Nelson Mandela school in the refugee village of Ali Addeh. Teachers like Ragueh, who himself was a refugee student, are vital to Djibouti’s effort to reach vulnerable students and those outside the traditional education system. Globally in 2017, refugees were...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy