ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

World Palindrome Championship winner releases graphic novel 'Otto: A Palindrama'

By Scott Detrow
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 2 days ago

Scott Detrow speaks to World...

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Anime News Network

Heat the Pig Liver Isekai Light Novels Get TV Anime

In the isekai story, if you lose consciousness while eating raw pig liver, you will be reincarnated as a pig in a fantasy world and embark on an adventure with a kind girl named Jess who can read people's minds. That is exactly what happens to one ordinary otaku with no abilities or talents, save that of being reborn as a pig.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Kōko Shirakawa's Kōkyū no Karasu Court Intrigue Novel Series Gets Anime

Novels about mysterious imperial concubine meeting with emperor launched in 2018. The novels' story centers on Uki, an imperial concubine who has never been called to the emperor's bedchambers, and maintains a singularly unique life within the harem chambers. Seen by some as having the appearance of an old woman, and some others as a young lady, she is knowne to use mysterious magic that helps with everything from finding lost items to inflicting curses. When a circumstance makes the emperor call on her, their meeting will change history.
COMICS
Anime News Network

Butt Detective Franchise Gets 1st Anime Feature Film in March

New film sees title lead fighting against criminal mastermind Professor Shiriarty. Toei announced on Thursday that the Butt Detective (Oshiri Tantei) anime will have its first feature-length film titled Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty that will open in Japan on March 18. The film will see the franchise's titular character against criminal mastermind Professor Shirarty (a play on Sherlock Holmes' arch-nemesis Professor Moriarty).
COMICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphic Novel#Palindrome
nichegamer.com

Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters Limited Edition Trailer

Compile Heart has released a new trailer for RPG Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters limited edition trailer,. The new trailer is essentially the same as the debut teaser trailer, however it has some new content like details on the “Sisters Special” limited edition of the game, which includes a limited edition box, a 52 page art booklet, a soundtrack CD, a Nepgear and Uni poster, and a note from Nepgear.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Alex Ross Writes and Illustrates First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle (Exclusive)

Legendary comic book creator Alex Ross is writing and illustrating his first graphic novel, titled Fantastic Four: Full Circle. The graphic novel goes on sale August 2, 2022, and is the first of the MarvelArts collaboration between Marvel Comics and Abrams ComicArts. Fantastic Four: Full Circle will feature a large format that differentiates it from the standard graphic novel size in order to fully showcase Ross' stunning artwork, while mirroring the 1980s Marvel Graphic Novel format. The Fantastic Four's origin story will also be retold in a full-color painted foldout poster. Ross's longtime editor Charles Kochman, editorial director of Abrams ComicArts, will edit Fantastic Four: Full Circle, alongside executive editor Tom Breevort, Marvel VP of Publishing.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Twinfinite

Atelier Ryza Getting Gorgeous Reisalin Stout by Max Factory

Max Factory made a new Ryza figure from Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout available for pre-order. The figure can be reserved at Good Smile Company’s Japanese and American stores for 29,800 yen or $298.99 respectively. You can also find her at Ami Ami for 24,700 yen/$217.
COMICS
manisteenews.com

Midlander releases new novel, a 'light space opera'

History often provides the best material for stories, as Midlander Ray Tabler recently discovered. The science fiction writer’s new full-length novel takes inspiration from a 19th century event. Back in 2008, Tabler visited the West Side Book Shop, which sells used books in Ann Arbor. There he found a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
bookriot.com

2022 Comics and Graphic Novels to Add to Your TBR

The excitement I feel at the end of every year as I look toward all the great books coming out next year is unlike any other. I mean, new books? To add to my TBR? Pure dopamine. It doesn’t matter that my TBR keeps getting longer and I can never hope to keep up. That’s what denial is for. (No, kidding, but seriously don’t let yourself get too hung up on stuff like there. There are way more books in existence already than you can ever hope to read, so just enjoy all the books you do read. Your brain will explode otherwise.)
COMICS
Anime News Network

Seven Seas Licenses 7th Time Loop, Crossplay Love, SHWD Manga

Seven Seas will release the first volume of Tо̄ko Amekawa, Hinoki Kino, and Wan Hachipisu's 7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! (Loop 7-kaime no Akuyaku Reijо̄ wa, Moto Tekikoku de Jiyuu Kimamana Hanayome Seikatsu wo Mankitsu Suru) manga physically and digitally in September 2022.
COMICS
noisypixel.net

Visual Novel ‘Cyanotype Daydream: The Girl Who Dreamed the World’ to Release in the West Later This Month

Visual Novel developer Laplacian has posted the Steam page showing a December release for their newest visual novel, Cyanotype Daydream: The Girl Who Dreamed the World. Cyanotype Daydream: The Girl Who Dreamed the World tells the story of a girl who dreamt of the world and follows a pure love between characters. The narrative is emotional and romantic as it tells the story of three pairs of men and women, each with their own story that you can begin the game with.
VIDEO GAMES
c21media.net

Apple TV+ orders live-action adaptation of graphic novel series Surfside Girls

Streamer Apple TV+ has ordered a live-action kids and family adaptation of graphic novel series Surfside Girls. The mystery adventure graphic novels, written by Kim Dwinell and published by IDW Publishing’s Top Shelf Productions, follow the summer adventures of two girls who meet a ghost and attempt to break the curse surrounding a pirate ship’s treasure.
TV SERIES
bagogames.com

Persona 5: Mementos Mission Volumes To Get Exclusive Barnes & Noble Editions

UDON Entertainment, in association with Atlus Inc. and Kadokawa, announced their partnership with book retailer Barnes & Noble to produce B&N Exclusive Editions of Persona 5: Mementos Mission Volumes 1, 2, and 3. Each B&N Exclusive Edition will feature a new cover and a unique color foldout poster by manga author Rokuro Saito! All three volumes are currently available for pre-order.
COMICS
Deadline

‘Surfside Girls’: Apple TV+ Orders Family Series Starring Miya Cech & YaYa Gosselin Based On Graphic Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ has given a formal 10-episode series order to Surfside Girls, a live-action kids and family series based on the best-selling Top Shelf Productions (IDW Publishing) graphic novel series by author Kim Dwinell. Miya Cech (Rim of the World) and FBI: Most Wanted‘s YaYa Gosselin headline the project, from WGA Award winner May Chan (Avatar: the Last Airbender), Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment. Gosselin has been a series regular on CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted since Season 2 having recurred on the show the first season. As she takes on the lead series regular role in Surfside Girls, she will...
TV SERIES
Nintendo Insider

The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel Locks In December Release Date

Eastasiasoft and Yangyang Mobile have confirmed a release date for The Letter: A Horror Visual Novel on Nintendo Switch. This interactive horror-themed drama takes inspiration from classic Asian horror movies. After seven people fall prey to a vicious curse, they discover that the true threat does not lie within the shadows but within their hearts and minds.
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

‘Black Solstice’: Dark Horse Comics Unveils Graphic Novel From Oscar Winners Travon Free & Martin Desmond Roe

EXCLUSIVE: Dark Horse Comics today unveiled Black Solstice, a new graphic novel written by Oscar winners Travon Free and Martin Desmond Roe, which it will publish next December. The comic illustrated by Aremo Massa picks up following a winter solstice which saw the world transform when every Black person in America gained superpowers—powers that gave an unthinkable amount of hope, but then disappeared the following morning. Now, with only three days before the next winter solstice, the entire nation is holding its breath, waiting to see if the powers will return. But not everyone’s been just waiting. Kesa, Quentin, and Deja—the Wallace siblings—have...
COMICS
cogconnected.com

eigoMANGA Announces Release Date for Winter Ember Graphic Novel

A man in search of answers and revenge. He has lost his past, he was tortured, and forced into isolation. This is the story of Arthur Artorias, the main protagonist of Sky Machine Studios’ upcoming stealth adventure game: Winter Ember. A press release about the announcement provides more details about how his story is coming to Graphic Novel form.
VIDEO GAMES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy