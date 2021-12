Diffenbaugh, now a climate scientist at Stanford University, had caught the leading edge of the 2003 heat wave—the hottest European summer since the 16th century. (That record has since been broken multiple times, most recently this past summer.) It was hard not to link the near-unprecedented temperatures, which are thought to have killed over 70,000 people across Europe, with the inexorable creep of climate change. But back in 2003, no scientist would stand up to make that connection. “‘It’s impossible to ever attribute any particular event to global warming’—that was the predominant public stance at the time,” Diffenbaugh says.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO