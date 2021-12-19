ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool And Newcastle United Target Dusan Vlahovic Equals Cristiano Ronaldo's Serie A Goal Record For Fiorentina

By Damon Carr
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record of 33 goals in a calendar year for serie A. The Serbian forward, who is linked to Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United, has an opportunity now to break the record.

Dusan Vlahovic is now three goals clear at the top of Serie A goalscoring chart for the season, but his eyes will be solely focused on breaking the Portuguese's record.

His goals have been huge so far for the Italian side as they push for the Champions League spots. Unfortunately for the forward, other areas of the pitch are not helping towards the push.

His record equalling moment came early in the second half. Fiorentina find themselves 2-0 down to Sassuolo at half-time. Vlahovic pulls one back as they look to turn around the deficite.

Fiorentina have one more match after today in 2021 for Vlahovic to either break or break away from Ronaldo's record.

Amazing Statistic That Proves Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Was Correct About Referee Paul Tierney

An amazing stat has been revealed by a Liverpool statistician that helps understand why manager Jurgen Klopp was so frustrated with referee Paul Tierney on Sunday. An enthralling 2-2 draw was played out between Klopp's team and Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but the talking points after the game were dominated by decisions in the game by Tierney and VAR.
Athletic Reveal VAR Excuse For Harry Kane's Let Off From Paul Tierney And Chris Kavanagh As Andy Robertson's Receives Red Card

Athletic's David Ornstein reveals ridiculous reason why VAR official Chris Kavanagh didn't advise Paul Tierney to send England captain Harry Kane off in yesterday's controversial match between Tottenham and Liverpool. Yesterday's huge clash was full of drama and entertainment, which saw a few poor decisions made by the referee Paul...
