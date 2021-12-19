ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Mac Jones Struggles; Al Michaels' Diet; YouTubeTV's Rough Day

By Kyle Koster
 2 days ago
... Sackler ruling could delay Purdue's payment of billions by years ... The 100 best rap songs of the 2010s ... The NFL changing the schedule is more about COVID than screwing over your favorite team ... Iowa State's Breece Hall declares for the draft ... Al Michaels reveals the only time he ever ate a vegetable ... NFL to reduce testing of asymptomatic vaccinated players in major shift to COVID-19 mitigation strategy ... YouTubeTV lost ESPN and Disney's other channels, ruining many a day ... Kamala Harris out there defending Joe Biden with some vigor ... Netherlands to go into strict Christmas lockdown ... Utah State’s Anderson apologizes for sexual assault comment ...

Snow squalls are more dangerous than blizzards. [CNN]

The New York Mets are hiring Buck Showalter as their next manager. [Fox News]

The 2022 elections are going to be a rout. Just a complete unwillingness to do anything outside of the democratic establishment's comfort zone. [Politico]

Mac Jones comes crashing back down to earth. [USA Today]

The Big Lead

Colin Cowherd: Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones, and Teddy Bridgewater Are Birds of a Feather

Tua Tagovailoa has changed the discourse surrounding his relatively new career with five consecutive victories to lead the Miami Dolphins into a crowded AFC playoff picture. The sophomore southpaw has shown the type of grit and guile that led the long-suffering franchise to put a decent amount of eggs in his still-developing basket. Many have fundamentally changed their opinion on the quarterback, but today on his show, Colin Cowherd revealed that he's standing pat.
NFL
The Big Lead

Baker Mayfield Spotted Screaming at Someone on the Browns Sideline During Ravens Game

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns played the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and a Lamar Jackson injury took all the tension out of the contest. Mayfield had a decent, if unspectacular performance, and his team had a lead, but that didn't mean he didn't get frustrated. At one point in the second half he was seen coming off the field and yelling at one of the coaches. Finger in the face and everything.
NFL
The Big Lead

Jaguars Need to Fire Urban Meyer After Josh Lambo Story

This has to be it for Urban Meyer's NFL coaching career. With the breaking story that Meyer kicked former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo during an August warmup period, Jacksonville needs to make some serious decisions. Given all the embarrassments that have surrounded Meyer this season, the franchise must fire him immediately.
NFL
NESN

Did Tom Brady Just Drop Expletive-Laden Remark At Saints Coach?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-0 loss on “Sunday Night Football,” and in doing so showed off frustration in more ways than one. Perhaps most notably, though, was an exchange Brady had with Saints acting head coach...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
FanSided

Refs tried and failed to end Steelers’ season with awful fourth-down spot

The officials tried and failed to screw over the Steelers on Sunday, as a fourth-down spot with just seconds remaining had the potential to end Pittsburgh’s season. As they say, the ball don’t lie, and with just seconds left in the Steelers’ Week 15 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pittsburgh was gifted a little poetic justice.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Have Made Official Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has been essential to the team’s ground game this season. But will a recent injury be enough to keep him off the field for a second week in a row?. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Pollard will be active for today’s game...
NFL
The Big Lead

The Titans Gathered on Steelers Logo Pregame and Then Scored the Game's First Touchdown

The Tennessee Titans visited the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 15. Before kickoff, the Titans gathered on the Steelers logo, which is behavior that is generally frowned upon in the NFL. The Las Vegas Raiders did the same thing last week when they gathered on the Kansas City Cheifs logo and proceeded to get their butts kicked. We will have to see how this works out for the Titans, but the Steelers certainly are not the Chiefs.
NFL
The Spun

There’s 1 Team Seen As Perfect Fit For Aaron Rodgers

It remains to be seen where Aaron Rodgers will play football in 2022, whether it’s in Green Bay or somewhere else. Rodgers, who held out for most of the 2021 offseason, previously made it clear that he wanted out of Green Bay. However, he returned to the Packers in time for the 2021 season and it’s been a pretty successful one so far. Perhaps Rodgers and the Packers will be able to work something out for the 2022 season.
NFL
The Big Lead

Kieran Culkin Voiced the 'Sunday Night Football' Intro About Tom Brady

Kieran Culkin narrated the Sunday Night Football intro in Week 15. Culkin talked about the complicated relationship football fans have with Tom Brady. Sure, anyone could have done this intro, but with Culkin it definitely got a little cute as any Succession fan could imagine Culkin saying the same about Logan Roy on Succession. It was probably by design.
NFL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: James Harrison on T.J. Watt setting Steelers' sack record; Le'Veon Bell wants to box; Ravens miss another 2-point try

In Monday’s “First Call,” James Harrison congratulates T.J. Watt on breaking his Pittsburgh Steelers single-season sacks record. Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel had some interesting comments on the Steelers’ rushing game. Antonio Brown will be back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Le’Veon Bell wants to try celebrity boxing.
NFL
The Big Lead

Urban Meyer to Assistants: I'm a Winner and You're All Losers

Urban Meyer's Jacksonville Jaguars tenure always seemed destined for trouble and the early returns have not been impressive. There's the 2-10 record, which to be fair, was expected considering the roster and trying to let Trevor Lawrence acclimate to things on the fly. Then there's the off-field stuff, which involved some light lap-grinding and a subsequent apology. And the wild college football coaching carousel reigniting speculation that where Meyer would really like to excel is on Saturdays. These are the baked-in things that come with hiring such a personality and the Jags organization is getting a heaping holiday helping of it all, ahead of schedule.
NFL
NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Colts Ended Patriots’ Win Streak

Two lengthy streaks came to an end Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 17 at the hands of the Colts, who halted New England’s win streak at seven games. Bill Belichick’s team also was riding an eight-game head-to-head win streak against Indianapolis into the Week 15 primetime contest.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021

Bill Belichick is widely considered to be the best coach in the history of the NFL. Bill has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 2 decades now, and he has been in the industry since 1975. In this article, we will take a look at Bill Belichick’s net worth in 2021.
NFL
ESPN

Denver Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater out of hospital, placed in concussion protocol

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was released from a Denver-are hospital Monday morning and is doing well, the team announced. Bridgewater will enter the NFL's concussion protocol, the team said. The veteran quarterback suffered the injury while diving for a first down with 5:34 remaining in the third quarter and the...
NFL
NECN

Here's Mac Jones' Theory for Why Patriots Stumbled Against Colts

Mac Jones offers one theory on why Patriots stumbled against Colts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night. After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are...
NFL
