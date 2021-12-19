ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana's Float Will Roll in Tournament of Roses Parade

By Associated Press
 6 days ago
Photo courtesy of Louisiana Tourism

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will have its first float in the New Year’s Day Tournament of Roses Parade. That effort is building on what Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said has been a marketing bonanza since the state’s float entry in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Nungesser oversees tourism marketing for Louisiana. He told The Advertiser his office has tracked the equivalent of $15 million in media coverage from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day alligator float.

The cost for participating in the Macy’s parade is $1.3 million for three years. Nungesser said his office has paid $700,000 to be in the Tournament of Roses Parade for one year, with an option for two more years.

