Clarksville, TN

Endangered child alert issued for 2-month-old toddler, TBI says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ENDANGERED CHILD, YESSIAH FINCH Endangered child alert issued for 2-month-old toddler, TBI says

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for 2-month-old Yessiah Finch.

Yessiah is believed to be with Quantez Finch, TBI says.

Quantez Finch is wanted for especially aggravated kidnapping, according to authorities.

If you see Yessiah or Finch, call the Clarksville Police Department at 931-645-8477, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

