The U.S. Air Force is slated to receive the first shipment of the Omni Gen. 3 Skydrate, an improved in-flight bladder relief device, early next month. The Air Force recognized current devices were not optimized for long-duration sorties, and as a result, aircrew were routinely dehydrating themselves to delay the need for bladder relief. Dehydration can lead to reduced endurance and tolerance to G forces while in the aircraft, as well as other negative health issues.

