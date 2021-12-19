ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Application period opens for Fisher House scholarships

Daily Republic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE — Applications are now open for the Scholarships for Military Children Program for 2022-23 academic year. The program, now entering its 22nd year, recognizes the contributions of military families to the readiness of the fighting force and celebrates the commissary’s role in enhancing military quality of...

www.dailyrepublic.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Applications now open for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s scholarships; winners recognized at NKYEC event

Applications are now open for St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s Scholarship Program. Winners will be recognized at the annual Excellence in Education Celebration on April 27, 2022, which is cohosted by the Northern Kentucky Education Council and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. The St. Elizabeth Scholarship Program provides $2,000 scholarships...
FLORENCE, KY
Henderson Daily Dispatch

A&T student gets Oxford Housing Authority scholarship

OXFORD — The Oxford Housing Authority is pleased to announce its latest scholarship recipient, Jamari Mann. Jamari attended Granville Central High School and graduated in 2021 with a 3.2 GPA. He was a very active student and showed leadership throughout his time at Granville Central. Jamari was a star varsity basketball player and has plans to play in college. He is currently attending N.C. A&T State University.
OXFORD, NC
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline seeks applicants for AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship

The City of Shoreline is now accepting applications for the AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship fund. Scholarships are available through a statewide competitive process for students who are actively engaged in their city government and/or community and plan to attend post-secondary school in fall 2022. The City will nominate...
SHORELINE, WA
lmcexperience.com

Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship opens to students

Many college students go through their education with debt, part-time jobs and plenty of stress. What if one scholarship could solve some of those issues? The Jack Kent Cooke Scholarship is an amazing opportunity for those looking for a chance to save money for college and make a decision that will last a lifetime.
ADVOCACY
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry Chamber of Commerce accepting scholarship applications

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Chamber of Commerce Education Foundation has announced the 2022 Scholarship for Young Women, which will award two Henry County high school students with scholarships of $500 each. This is the fourth year that the foundation has awarded the Scholarship for Young Women. Applications for...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Cover-crop program application period open

The Illinois Department of Agriculture's cover crop program is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis. The program, Fall Covers for Spring Savings, has funding available for 100,000 acres in 2022 after the 50,000 acres available in 2021 were claimed in the first 12 hours of the application period and 185,000 acres had been requested by the end of the application period.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Evergreen

Research award applications open

The WSU Office of Undergraduate Research opened up applications until Jan. 21 for seven undergraduate research awards. Most of the awards are inclusive to students from all disciplines, backgrounds and stages of academic progress, said Colin Mannex, associate director of the Office of Undergraduate Research. Each undergraduate research award has...
PULLMAN, WA
umass.edu

UMass Amherst Fall 2021 Open Scholarship Highlights

The UMass Amherst Libraries present the highlights of open scholarship activity during the fall 2021 semester at the university. Faculty Incorporate OER Commitment in Their Syllabi. “There is no required textbook to purchase for this course” are welcome words to students, many of whom struggle to purchase expensive textbooks. Faculty using open education resources (OER) are adding a version of this sample statement to their syllabi under the “Textbooks and Materials” section, demonstrating their commitment to equitable access and education affordability through their use of OER.
AMHERST, MA
WausauPilot

Junior Achievement seeks applicants for teen entrepreneur scholarship

MILWAUKEE– Junior Achievement of Wisconsin is accepting video applications from student entrepreneurs who are interested in winning a $10,000 grand prize. The 2022 Wisconsin Young Entrepreneur of the Year live event will be available online to the public from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 24, 2022, and includes a live shark tank-style competition where student entrepreneurs present their business initiatives. Four finalists will compete in the live pitch to celebrity judges who will critique, ask questions, provide feedback to each contestant, and select the scholarship winner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wvua23.com

Latest EBT pandemic benefits arrive beginning this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Additional Pandemic EBT benefits are rolling out this week to Alabama children who participate in the National School Lunch Program. The benefits will help feed an estimated 500,000 children enrolled in the program, which provides free and reduced-price meals at school. Benefits cover the summer months retroactively, since new applications were accepted through August and had to be processed by local schools and the Alabama State Department of Education.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Tips to Finish College Applications by Jan. 1

With so many college application deadlines falling on Jan. 1, many high schoolers will find themselves finishing last-minute application to-dos rather than celebrating the new year. If you're a student in that situation, follow the tips below to ensure that you begin the new year successfully with your college applications.
COLLEGES
crestviewbulletin.com

Central Credit Union Sweet Treat sales raise funds for local nonprofits

PENSACOLA — Throughout the year, Central Credit Union of Florida (CCU) provides chocolate bars for purchase in their lobby spaces and drive-thrus as a fundraiser to support multiple charities in Northwest Florida. As a result of this year’s sales, the credit union was able to contribute a total of...
PENSACOLA, FL
middletownri.com

Civic Support Applications Open Now

Do you run a nonprofit located that benefits Middletown and its residents? The Town has an opportunity for you to seek civic support for Fiscal 2023 open now. For more, visit Support online. Additional Info...
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students

It’s not easy being a middle or high school student today with 24/7 social pressures and the uncertainty of a persistent pandemic. And adolescents who have marginalized identities such as being low-income, youth of color, and/or LGBTQ+ youth are more likely to experience mental health stressors and less likely to access help, especially in Georgia, […] The post Talking it Out: Hopebound offers accessible mental health support to students appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS San Francisco

COVID Omicron Surge: UC Students May Begin January With Remote Learning

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — University of California students may be starting the January term with remote learning as part of a plan to stop the spread of the COVID omicron variant. UC President Dr. Michael V. Drake sent a letter to campus chancellors Tuesday morning directing each to implement a return-to-campus plan that “mitigates public health impacts, responds to the unique circumstances facing your campus, and maintains our teaching and research operations.” Drake said in the letter the directive may force individual campuses to begin the year with remote instruction to allow students go through a testing protocol as they return to instruction. “Given the differences in local conditions and campus operations across the University, the length of this remote instruction period may vary from campus to campus,” he said. The return-to-campus plan would incorporate a test, sequester, and retest model as described in the UC Health Coordinating Committee’s guidance for returning students. Chancellors were tasked with emphasizing the importance of preventive measures on campus including masking and avoiding large gatherings, particularly indoors, during the opening weeks of winter quarter or spring semester.
COLLEGES

