27 businesses take vaccine mandate to Supreme Court

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 2 days ago

CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
@JohnLocke

Warning Against Proposed U.S. Supreme Court ‘Reforms’

Adam White of the American Enterprise Institute shares concerns about proposals from the Biden administration’s Supreme Court study commission. The Supreme Court was established for an indispensable constitutional purpose: to decide cases under the rule of law. Any attempt to understand the Court must begin from that premise. And any attempt to reform the Court for other purposes would be recklessly shortsighted. …
CONGRESS & COURTS
Western Iowa Today

House Speaker Not Ready to Propose Bill Banning Iowa Vaccine Mandates

(Des Moines, IA) — The top Republican in the Iowa House says lawmakers will wait to see whether legal challenges derail federal COVID vaccine mandates before deciding whether to advance a bill banning state vaccine mandates. Speaker Pat Grassley says a law passed in October has already given unvaccinated workers facing dismal the right to claim a religious or medical exemption and receive unemployment benefits. Some Republican legislators want to ban Covid-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace altogether, but Grassley says courts have already blocked two of the federal vaccine mandates and Governor Reynolds is calling on the Supreme Court to rule on a third lawsuit. The U-S Supreme Court confirms it has received several appeals of the federal requirement that large employers ensure workers are vaccinated against Covid-19 or tested weekly. Last Friday, a federal appeals court revived the mandate, which applies to businesses with at least 100 employees.
IOWA STATE
FOX59

Indiana business leaders urge companies to prepare for OSHA vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate for companies with 100 or more employees. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, OSHA will begin issuing penalties January 10. The newly-reinstated mandate impacts thousands of Hoosiers at businesses across the state. “Our advice to employers is you […]
INDIANA STATE
Law & Crime

Justice Kavanaugh Receives Flurry of Requests for Supreme Court to Block Biden’s Employer Vaccine Mandate

A series of businesses, trade groups, conservative groups, and religious organizations on Monday asked the Supreme Court of the United States to step in and block the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccine mandate for large companies requiring that employees be vaccinated against coronavirus or submit to weekly testing. The rule, issued by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), applies to employers with 100 or more workers and was reinstated by a federal appellate court on Friday after a different appellate court prevented it from taking effect earlier this month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodcontessa.com

Requirement for the Covid-19 Vaccination in the U.s Has Been Reinstated, and a Supreme Court Battle Is Expected.

A federal appeals court maintained the COVID-19 rule for major firms, which covers 80 million American workers, leading opponents to petition the Supreme Court for intervention. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overturned a November order that had prevented the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from...
CONGRESS & COURTS

