SIRENS: Burns In Addison Reserve, Trauma In South County Park, Fall In Seven Bridges

You Heard Sirens On Saturday. We Know Where They Went.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A traumatic injury at the Sunset Cove Amphitheater in South County Park, a fall in Seven Bridges, and burns in Addision Reserve Country Club all led to 911 calls Saturday in South Palm Beach County.

The following is a list of selected calls dispatched yesterday by Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. Additional information, when available, appears in parenthesis next to the call.

SELECTION OF FIRE RESCUE CALLS FOR DECEMBER 18, 2021

12:00 AM — CARDIAC ARREST — South Florida Science Museum.

1:52 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Plantation Colony at Boca West.

1:54 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca Glades East.

2:14 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — NB I-95 North Of Atlantic Avenue.

3:17 AM — FAINTING — Lakewood Midrise at Boca West.

4:08 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — SW 18th Street and Powerline Road, Bcoa Raton.

5:53 AM — TROUBLE BREATHING — Villa Flora at Boca Pointe.

5:57 AM — CAR ACCIDENT — Palmetto Park Road and South SR 7, Boca Raton.

8:53 AM — FALL — Moriset Court, Seven Bridges, Delray Beach.

8:59 AM — SICK PERSON — Gleneagles, Delray Beach.

9:25 AM — FALL WITH INJURY — Boca Gardens, Boca Raton.

10:13 AM — UNCONSCIOUS PERSON — Valencia Reserve, Boynton Beach.

12:29 PM — BURNS — Addison Reserve Country Club, Delray Beach.

12:50 PM — FIRE ALARM — Plantation Colony at Boca West.

1:25 PM — CAR ACCIDENT WITH ROLLOVER — I-95 Southbound South of Atlantic.

1:42 PM — POWERLINES DOWN — Lyons Road at Boca Bridges.

3:45 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Brandsmart USA West Palm Beach .

4:21 PM — SEIZURES — Countrypark at Boca Raton.

6:54 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Seven Bridges, Delray Beach.

7:27 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Polo Club of Boca Raton.

7:36 PM — FALL WITH INJURY — Palm Beach International Airport.

8:35 PM — CAR ACCIDENT — NB I-95 South Of Atlantic Avenue.

9:15 PM — UNCONSCIOUS PERSON — Condos of Boca Barwood.

10:59 PM — SUICIDE ATTEMPT — Coral Key at Boca Chase.

11:26 PM — TRAUMATIC INJURY — Sunset Cove Ampithetater @ South County Park.

