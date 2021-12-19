Sunday Commentary: How Do Opponents of Housing Reform Plan to Solve the Housing Crisis?

Last week the Bitterroot Affordable Housing Coalition presented the Ravalli County Commissioners an update on their 2019 assessment of the county’s needs with respect to homelessness and housing insecurity that could be summed up in a few words, and was, by Stacey Umhey, Executive Director of Supporters for Abuse Free Environments (SAFE): “We are in a crisis.” She said the crisis that generated the organization’s first emergency shelters back in 2016 has only grown worse during the pandemic as real estate values have skyrocketed and available homes or rentals of any kind have become scarce or out of the reach for an average wage earner. As one member of the public who arrived relatively recently put it, “It’s getting so the people who work here can’t afford to live here.” He said he had seen it happen time and time again in communities in Colorado where he lived for a long time.

RAVALLI COUNTY, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO