ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sunday Commentary: How Do Opponents of Housing Reform Plan to Solve the Housing Crisis?

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do people who are opposed to the various housing reforms plan to solve the housing crisis in California? Or do they? Or do they even believe there is one?. That’s what I came away with after reading the latest Tom Elias column in the local paper this week. Truth be...

www.davisvanguard.org

Comments / 0

Related
bitterrootstar.com

Affordable housing assessment: ‘We are in a crisis’

Last week the Bitterroot Affordable Housing Coalition presented the Ravalli County Commissioners an update on their 2019 assessment of the county’s needs with respect to homelessness and housing insecurity that could be summed up in a few words, and was, by Stacey Umhey, Executive Director of Supporters for Abuse Free Environments (SAFE): “We are in a crisis.” She said the crisis that generated the organization’s first emergency shelters back in 2016 has only grown worse during the pandemic as real estate values have skyrocketed and available homes or rentals of any kind have become scarce or out of the reach for an average wage earner. As one member of the public who arrived relatively recently put it, “It’s getting so the people who work here can’t afford to live here.” He said he had seen it happen time and time again in communities in Colorado where he lived for a long time.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Can the Legislature solve California’s housing crisis? This lawmaker hopes to shape new policies

Another Bay Area Democrat will fill the coveted chair of a powerful Assembly committee tasked with passing legislation to solve California’s affordability and homelessness crises. Assemblywoman Buffy Wicks of Oakland is considered one of the strongest housing production advocates in the Legislature, and is expected to take that perspective into...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Can this housing model help CA’s affordable housing crisis?

A seldom-used housing model is gaining steam across the country, particularly in communities where tenants are facing higher rents and possible displacement. Newshour Weekend’s Ivette Feliciano speaks with housing advocates and residents in California, who are partnering with community land trusts to make their housing affordable in perpetuity.
REAL ESTATE
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

California’s housing crisis both wide and deep

Californians — particularly politicians and we in the media — talk a lot about the state’s housing crisis and how it could be resolved. Simply put, we haven’t been building enough to meet the demand, even though the state’s once-robust population growth has slowed to a near-standstill, and the supply-demand mismatch drives up costs for both renters and would-be homeowners.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
davisvanguard.org

Commentary: What Do People Want in Terms of Housing?

There has been a lot of talk about SB 9 and whether voters will rise up and lead an initiative to repeal it. Proponents of the law hope that by requiring cities to allow greater density in single-family neighborhoods through duplexes and even four units on each property, it can alleviate the housing crisis.
REAL ESTATE
Voiceof San Diego

San Diego 101: The Housing Crisis

If you’ve moved to San Diego – or even if you’ve lived here your whole life – you’ve probably noticed that it’s really expensive to find a place to live. The city has a large homeless population, the cost of rent eats away a bulk of our paychecks, and for most people, purchasing a home is out of reach.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Motley Fool

Could This Be the Answer to the Housing Crisis?

Homes are too expensive for nearly half of the nation's middle-income families. 3-D printing costs around 40% less than building a traditional home. Permitted 3-D homes are now being sold in the retail market. Despite the fastest home-price growth in decades, demand for homes hasn't slowed. Homebuilders are amping up...
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Wiener
Person
Xavier Becerra
benefitspro.com

Changing the conversation: How to solve the retirement crisis

Negotiations over the Build Back Better bill and Secure Act 2.0 have put a welcome spotlight on the challenges facing so many people in retirement. The retirement crisis must remain at the forefront of policymaking in order to provide valuable financial aid for those in need. People are having the...
ECONOMY
thereader.com

Digging into Omaha’s Affordable Housing Crisis, and How We Solve It

Affordable housing has long been a top issue for Omaha’s advocates and residents dealing with housing instability. But until recently we didn’t know how bad the problem was. Now we do. And it’s serious. Earlier this year a coalition of philanthropies (including The Sherwood Foundation, Omaha Community...
OMAHA, NE
WBUR

Rent control won't solve Boston's housing crisis

My landlord charges an unusually reasonable rent for greater Boston and is understanding about other financial matters. (He swallowed the bill for a new microwave after I accidentally fried the old one’s mechanical guts.) Others aren’t as fortunate as I in a region famous for housing costs that would make the architects of the Taj Mahal blush. Hence the excitement over Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s campaign call for rent control as the solution.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Legislature#California Dream#Health And Human Services#Democratic
laconiadailysun.com

No immediate solution to Laconia's housing crisis

LACONIA — Thanks to a group of conflicting market segments and pandemic pressures, affordable rentals and homes are almost nowhere to be found within the Lakes Region, let alone Laconia. It's a big problem, and there isn't a clear solution. “We have not created any significant new units of...
LACONIA, NH
Arizona Capitol Times

Counter to commentary on immigration reform

I read the article on “Small business economy needs immigration reform” with interest and dismay. The distortion of the facts and misrepresentation of the feelings and attitudes of Arizonans is unfortunate. I was born in Nogales, raised 19 miles away in Patagonia. My grandmother and aunt were Hispanic....
PATAGONIA, AZ
High Plains Journal

House passes Shipping Reform Act

In the face of ongoing worldwide supply chain difficulties that have had broad effects on the whole economy, agriculture and retail groups applauded as the House of Representatives passed the Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 2021 on Dec. 8. The act has been described as the most significant change to United States shipping laws in more than 30 years.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
davisvanguard.org

Sunday Commentary: It is Easy To Attack Bail Reform, But Long Term Pretrial Custody Leads to More Recidivism

One of the people arrested for retail theft in San Francisco was released on zero bail, but electronic monitoring. She ignored the order and was re-arrested for a new crime. “Ms. Graves violated the court ordered terms of her release by committing a new theft, and by failing to sign up for electronic monitoring,” District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office said in an email to media.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
davisvanguard.org

‘Smash and Grab’ Crimes, Getting Guns Off Streets Focus of ‘Real Public Safety Plan’ Announced by Governor, State AG and State-Local Officials

DUBLIN, CA – California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom last Friday unveiled “Real Public Safety Plan,” alongside CA Attorney General Rob Bonta, CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, CAL OES Director Mark Ghilarducci, and other state and local leaders. “Real Public Safety Plan”...
DUBLIN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy