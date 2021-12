The monthly child tax credit payments have now ended, with roughly $93 billion disbursed to families this year. Last week, the final check was deposited into millions of bank accounts, with paper checks coming in the mail through the end of this month. But if you're one of the many eligible people still waiting on checks from prior months or haven't received any money at all, it could be for a number of reasons. For instance, there could be inaccurate or outdated information on your 2020 tax return. Or maybe the IRS doesn't know you're eligible. Also, USPS mail slowdowns could be delaying printed checks coming by mail.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO