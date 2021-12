WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews battled an intense vehicle fire on Interstate 95 on Saturday night.

The fire was reported at just before 11:00 p.m. along southbound I-95 between the Mountain Road and White Marsh Boulevard exits.

Several fire companies responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Photo via Kingsville Volunteer Fire Company

