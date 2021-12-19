ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

By MALLIKA SEN Associated Press
Scranton Times
 2 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — People's Sexiest Man Alive of 2021 was indeed inducted...

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kate McKinnon Hilariously Flashes Billie Eilish During Her 1st ‘SNL’ Episode Back — Watch

She’s back! After a hiatus to film the Peacock drama ‘Tiger King’, Kate McKinnon made her long awaited return to ‘SNL.’. Kate McKinnon has been missed on season 47 of Saturday Night Live! The 37-year-old comedian finally made her debut mid-way through, popping in on the Billie Eilish hosted episode which aired on Saturday, Dec. 11. The pair did several sketches together, including one where an elderly Kate, playing a neighbor to teenage Billie, flashed her through a window.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Kate McKinnon Returning to SNL This Weekend Following 7-Episode Hiatus

Kate McKinnon‘s Saturday Night Live hiatus comes to an end this weekend, when seven-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish serves as host and musical guest. Wenowdis thanks to a new promo released by NBC, which sees McKinnon prod Eilish about her upcoming 20th birthday and a mischievous Norwegian Christmas gnome that sneaks into her apartment late at night. (It’s a whole thing.) McKinnon last appeared on SNL during the Season 46 finale, when she and longtime castmates Cecily Strong and Pete Davidson first fueled speculation that they were moving on from the late-night sketch series. But over the summer, our sister site Variety...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Makes Surprise Appearance on 'SNL' During Billie Eilish Episode

Miley Cyrus must be on Saturday Night Live producer Lorne Michaels' speed-dial because she made another appearance on the show this weekend, briefly taking some thunder from the host and musical guest Billie Eilish. Cyrus starred in the "Christmas Cards" sketch, in which a couple played by Alex Moffat and Melissa Villasenor caught up with their friends through the Christmas cards they received. This was Cyrus' second appearance on the show this year, following her time as a musical performer for Elon Musk's episode in May.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
floor8.com

Saturday Night Live welcomes Paul Rudd and Charli XCX for last show of year

Paul Rudd - 2021's Sexiest Man Alive - will be hosting the last episode of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Dec. 18, and Charli XCX as his musical guest. If you follow SNL on social media, then you're well aware that Ghostbusters: Afterlife&The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd will be returning to the show for the fifth time.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

Watch Charli XCX Join Paul Rudd for ‘Christmas Socks’ Musical Parody on ‘SNL’

While Saturday Night Live canceled Charli XCX’s musical performance due to a lighter crew as a result of the Omicron surge, XCX made an appearance in a pre-recorded musical segment alongside Paul Rudd titled “The Christmas Socks.” Also joining Rudd and Mooney for the saccharine music video were Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner and Alex Moffat.
MUSIC
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Steve Martin Make Surprise Appearances to Welcome Paul Rudd to Five Timers Club

Paul Rudd and his friends are making the best out of a weird time at 30 Rock. Rudd had been working at Studio 8H all week toward his fifth hosting spot on Saturday Night Live. Then fast forward to Saturday, and the proverbial stuff hit the fan—a handful of cast and crew members to the live sketch comedy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. The dominoes quickly started to fall, and some insiders quickly began speculating if Lorne Michaels and company would pull the plug on the show's last live episode of the year.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli Xcx
Person
Paul Rudd
Collider

'SNL': Watch Tina Fey and Michael Che Try to Make Tom Hanks Laugh in Weekend Update Without Live Audience

Michael Che was without his Weekend Update co-host Colin Jost, though Saturday Night Live alumna Tina Fey filled in, falling back in perfectly to her former role. The duo read off the jokes that had been prepared for the segment, though they had not been tested before a live audience as is usually the case. Instead, Che and Fey read the jokes to cast member Kenan Thompson, host Paul Rudd, and guest Tom Hanks, all of who comprised the small crew SNL kept amidst the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19.
NFL
Stereogum

Watch Charli XCX Joke With Paul Rudd In Their SNL Promos

Charli XCX is the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend. The show’s promos have dropped and they feature guest host Paul Rudd and cast member Ego Nwodim joking around with Charli. As they congratulate Rudd on joining the SNL five-timer’s (hosting) club, Rudd jokes that it’s actually been the fifth time he’s been arrested.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Omicron#Sans#Covid#Ap
ETOnline.com

'Saturday Night Live' Scraps Live Audience Due to Spike in Omicron Variant

Saturday Night Live will close out its 47th season without a live audience due to COVID-19. The iconic NBC sketch comedy show made the announcement just hours before getting the show on the air, citing "the recent spike in the Omicron variant." What's more, the show "will have limited cast and crew." Paul Rudd is slated to make his fifth guest hosting appearance alongside musical guest Charli XCX.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Host Paul Rudd Into ‘5 Timers’ Club On ‘SNL’ — Watch

Tom Hanks and Tina Fey were also joined virtually by Martin Short and Steve Martin for the ultimate star-studded opening. Paul Rudd just got the career honor of a lifetime: he was crowned a member of the Five-Timers club on Saturday Night Live! The 52-year-old hosted the final show of 2021 on Dec. 18 and had the honor of being inducted by former SNL cast member Tina Fey and legend Tom Hanks, who’s also a member of the formidable club (as is Tina). Tina and Tom lead the opening in matching “5” robes, explaining that tonight’s episode was looking a little different due to COVID-19.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Charli XCX Did Get to Be on SNL (in a Pretaped Sketch)

Charli XCX couldn’t perform as the musical guest on Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, but she did get to briefly appear in a pretaped sketch. Titled “The Christmas Socks,” the musical sketch features Paul Rudd and Kyle Mooney as a man and a 6-year-old kid bonding in line buying Christmas presents. The song is a riff on the schmaltzy “The Christmas Shoes” already unpacked by Patton Oswalt. The little kid’s had a rough year, what with his bird going missing. But what’s this? The bird is back? And it’s Charli XCX? And it started a band? What a happy Christmas surprise! As the music video was taped before SNL decided to pull its audience (and the majority of its cast) from its Xmas ep, we also got to spend some time with Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Heidi Gardner, and Alex Moffat.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Cancels Live Sketches Due To COVID-19

Earlier today came word that Saturday Night Live's final episode of 2021 would be a different one as no audience would be present for Paul Rudd's fifth time as host. Reports began to circulate before show time about additional changes and when Rudd took the stage to introduce the episode it was revealed that the opening of the episode would be one of the only thing that was live about it. Tom Hanks actually was the first to appear on screen, joined by Tina Fey and then Rudd with the trio revealing that the cast and most of the crew had been sent home and the episode would feature new sketches taped earlier this week and older sketches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US Magazine

Paul Rudd Joins SNL’s Five-Timers Club Amid Downsized Show With Tom Hanks, Tina Fey and Kenan Thompson

Welcome to the club! Paul Rudd’s hosting appearance during Saturday Night Live’s final episode of the year also earned him entrance to the elite Five-Timers Club. While the Saturday, December 18, episode of the NBC variety series looked different compared to holiday iterations past, 52-year-old Rudd was still able to wear the special Five-Timers jacket like many club members before him.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy