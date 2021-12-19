Paul Rudd hosts 'SNL' sans audience, Charli XCX amid omicron

Earlier today came word that Saturday Night Live's final episode of 2021 would be a different one as no audience would be present for Paul Rudd's fifth time as host. Reports began to circulate before show time about additional changes and when Rudd took the stage to introduce the episode it was revealed that the opening of the episode would be one of the only thing that was live about it. Tom Hanks actually was the first to appear on screen, joined by Tina Fey and then Rudd with the trio revealing that the cast and most of the crew had been sent home and the episode would feature new sketches taped earlier this week and older sketches.

