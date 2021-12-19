Meghan Markle Criticized For Shopping Photos After 'Upset' By 'The Ellen Show' Backlash Report

Meghan Markle is reportedly criticized for "staging" solo Christmas shopping photos following reports claiming the Duchess of Sussex was upset by backlash from her "Ellen Show" appearance.

Meghan Markle Reuters

Fans and critics of Meghan Markle have recently made several comments about her on social media. This comes as photos of her Montecito outing emerged, showing her visiting some stores near their home.

The Express UK reported that some netizens accused the Duchess of Sussex of "staging" these photos. One even stated that the former actress did this because she "was so triggered" upon learning about the apparent backlash from her "The Ellen Show" appearance.

Read Full Story Here