Cavaliers beat short-handed Bucks for 6th straight victory
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 23 points, Darius Garland had 22 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to six games, beating the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks 119-90 on Saturday night.
Cleveland’s now in 3rd place in the Eastern Conference standings.
Garland made 10 of 13 shots to pace a Cavaliers offense that shot 50% from the floor and made 16 of 45 3-point attempts.OSHA vaccine mandate penalties to start Jan. 10
Jordan Nwora led Milwaukee with 28 points on 11-of-21 shooting. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Bucks were without any of their regular starters.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 0